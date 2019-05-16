James Bond tribute Aston Martin features working spy gadgetry

“The guns appearing from the front lights were a particular challenge as, in the film world, we are able to use flammable gas mixtures combined with an ignition system to produce a flame and noise effect,” Corbould said in a written statement on the prototypes unveiled on Tuesday. “Clearly this is not practical in untrained hands, so we have devised a new system to achieve a realistic effect.”

Instead, the final version of the “guns” will emit light and include a sound effect when you pull the “trigger.”

The interior will feature a telephone in the driver’s side door, a faux radar-tracker screen, and a weapons tray hidden under the leather seats, all of which are intended to be just as engaging as they were when Q approved them for Bond decades ago.

The cars will be made by Aston Martin engineers in the same Buckinghamshire factory where all 1,095 DB5 sports cars, including convertible and shooting-brake versions, were manufactured from 1963 to 1965. They will be numbered as if new off the line in the 1960s — and, no, prospective owners can’t ask for custom tweaks.

Under the hood will be straight-six, 282-brake-horsepower engines similar to the originals. They’ll go just about as fast, too, requiring 7.1 seconds to hit 95km/h with a top speed of 238km/h, according to the company, not that you’ll be able to open it up on the road. As authentic reproductions, they won’t meet today’s safety and legislation requirements for new cars, making them illegal to drive in most countries.