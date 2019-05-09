Rovos Rail’s clickety-click allows time to click with new cliques

The end of the evening comes when you want it to, bearing in mind the first excursion is a 6am start to the Nambiti game farm. The 5.30am wake-up call, done the traditional way of a knock on the door until a sleeping someone answers, comes way too soon.

The crisp cold, the drizzle from low, grey clouds means the train’s staff hand out raincoats and blankets, along with a steaming cup to those brave enough to leave their heated compartments.

Little glasses of sherry and port were sensibly provided for frozen guests as we returned to the train standing in a siding where we spent the night.

In our compartments, which are top-rate hotel rooms on wheels, there were hot showers to ease cramped joints and warm gowns to wrap up in and time to stretch out on the giant double bed for a while before lunch.

For the truly well-heeled, the premier compartment is half a carriage long and has the addition of a bath to lie in and watch the world go by.

The coaches deserve a mention.

Each coach has been saved from an ignominious demise and lovingly restored by skilled artisans. Rovos buys dilapidated carriages for about R70,000 each.

These are turned over to their teams of specialists who strip the coaches down to bare bones at a large, dedicated facility in Pretoria, which is part of the predeparture tour for guests.

Welders, metal workers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters and upholsterers convert the carriages into wood-panelled works of art and luxury worth R1m each.

They form the fleet of trains plying the rails as far south as Cape Town, up to Walvis Bay, and as far north as Dar es Salaam, which is now linked to Lobito in Angola in a 15-day Rovos trip.

It’s fair to say these trips are not cheap. They are aimed at wealthy retirees and those with plenty of spare cash at the end of the month, making for a rather exclusive guest list.

Our little group included two such retired couples, with Kerri and David on their third visit to SA, and Susan and Michael on a visit from Seattle as part of a leisurely set of tours of countries around the world in search of a warm retreat from North American winters.

Our other couple was Kerry and Neil. Having done a special anniversary trip on Rovos from Livingstone, Zambia to Pretoria, they were hooked on the luxury rail and embarked on a second trip for Kerry’s birthday (the big one with a five in it).

It is also a place to make special memories. Xolani, a lawyer, proposed to Lebo one evening and brought the dining car to cheers, whistles and shouts of congratulations.

It was, however, not a flawless trip because of issues outside the control of Rovos. This included spending Friday morning and into the afternoon standing idle at Germiston station, waiting for Spoornet locomotives and then for clearance to set off on the busy Durban-bound line.

It meant the entire first-day schedule was thrown off by five hours and a long stretch of the journey was done in the dark, missing the countryside and the descent down the Drakensberg.

The rattling, deafening squeal of brakes and steel wheels on curving tracks, and stops and starts made sleep difficult despite the enormous and comfortable bed.

Rovos has a plan to address the need to wait for locomotives and drivers from not only Spoornet but in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Congo and Angola, by training its own crews, securing the necessary licences and using its own fleet of diesel and electric locomotives, taking out one of the annoying variables.

The Rovos trips include time off the train during the day, with game drives, visits to local points of interest or history lectures. The feeling was that while these were a nice-to-have, many would prefer more daytime spent on the moving train, seeing SA’s spectacular scenery, the bulk of which was lost on the first day because of the late departure.

If you can, do the trip. Just once. It’s expensive. I probably wouldn’t do the Durban trip again, instead looking for the three-day excursion to Cape Town or the longer ones to Namibia or Dar es Salaam.

If you have money burning a hole in your pocket and you’ve done all the obvious things with it, try this for something different.

• Seccombe was a guest of Rovos Rail.