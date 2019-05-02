The Rand Club polishes its silver to draw former plebs

James Finlday’s gallery in the basement has also put the Rand Club on an underground bookseller’s circuit and regularly draws tour groups. The committee hopes to entice these groups with a meal or drink as this is another potential revenue stream.

The club has had its share of misfortunes. A devastating fire in 2005 ravaged large parts of the building and a flood in 2018 badly damaged the basement and much-loved billiards room, but there are big plans for further renovations. Work has just been completed on a new cigar lounge, while bedrooms on the third floor, mainly used to accommodate club members and members from overseas reciprocal clubs, are being refurbished.

Phil Thurston, the club’s new business development consultant, says they hope to have the first three rooms ready by the end of May. They plan to have up to 30 in total. These rooms will not be open to club members but also to those booking big functions such as weddings.

Refurbishment of the billiards room is well underway as is the development of a Victorian tea room in the basement, where they will host high teas.

“High tea at Rand Club has become very, very popular and that happened after [Prince Harry and Megan’s] royal wedding in 2018. We hosted a high tea which we thought would attract about 30 people to the main bar, but we ended up having 200 people come to watch the wedding in the main ballroom — and that just sparked the interest of the public in having high tea at the club,” says Thompson.

McKechnie was instrumental in starting a business hub on the second floor in early 2018 which is open to members to use as a work space or to host meetings. Drawing inspiration from New York-style coffee offices, the space was developed to attract younger members. Wi-Fi, smart TVs and modern furniture have transformed an otherwise stuffy space to encourage a hot-desking idea of working. Newer members are increasingly making use of the space but, ironically, McKenchie says the space is being used mostly by older members.

Thompson, a Johannesburg native, says she used to think the space was “too prestigious”. “Speaking for people like me, black females, the overwhelming perception is that it’s still a white male club. It can only change when more women become members — but more women don’t want to become members because they still think it’s a white male club. I think people will join when they’re ready to. For now, I will make it my space. I will take ownership of this club and make it what I want it to be and hopefully other women like me will feel the same over time and decide to become members.”

The Rand Club is not only in a unique building; it is a unique space that, in its quiet grandeur, houses very conflicting histories. In this historically exclusive space, passionate members are working hard to make it more inclusive and to keep it viable and relevant. As with the striking miners who revolted against the mining magnates in 1913, it still encapsulates two worlds that are at odds with each other.

In their book Hidden Johannesburg, Paul Duncan and Alain Proust write: “Today the Rand Club is like a pensioner trying to cobble together a means of staying alive. On the one hand it’s a patriotic symbol of allegiance to a vanished empire … on the other hand it’s trying to court the plutocrats of the new SA. Can this colonial throwback … find its place in the twenty-first century?”

They suggest that perhaps, for the first time since its founding, the Rand Club is on the sidelines of history.

For people such as Thompson, McKechnie and Thurston, who consider the club their second home, for those who work effortlessly to keep it current and to transform the space into a more inclusive reflection of 2019 SA, the Rand Club is as relevant today as it was in 1887.

Thompson says the club was the heartbeat of Johannesburg for a long time and it can continue to be relevant. “It’s literally at the centre of the city and it was here from the beginning; and I think as long as members are open to evolution there will always be a space for a place like this.”

For now, you are free to lunch at Africa’s longest bar or to enjoy a high tea surrounded by portraits and busts of SA’s history makers while jazz spills onto stained glass and carved wood. Whether or not the stories captured between the walls of the Rand Club will remain relevant in the next 50 years remains to be seen.

High Tea at the Rand Club

In a world where tea is no longer prepared in teapots and served in tea cups, a high tea at the Rand Club is a welcome respite from the rest of the world.