WHO lifestyle guidelines for infants and toddlers

Sufficient sleep and less sedentary screen time urged

29 April 2019 - 05:04 Alexandre Tanzi
The WHO encourages parents to allow their children ample time to exercise and sleep. Picture: FAMVELDMAN/123RF
Attention mom and dad: more physical activity, less sedentary screen time and sufficient sleep are the recommendations of new World Health Organisation guidelines for healthy infants and toddlers.

The UN-backed agency’s guidance to caregivers covers infants (less than 1 year); children 1–2 years; and children 3–4 years. Prior WHO recommendations covered ages 5-17, 18-64 and over 65 years.

Guidelines

Infants (less than 1 year) should:

  • Spend at least 30 minutes in prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake;
  • Not be restrained for more than an hour at a time (in eg prams, strollers or high chairs, or strapped on a caregiver’s back);
  • Not look at screens;
  • Have 14–17 hours (0–3 months of age) or 12–16 hours (4–11 months of age) of good-quality sleep, including naps.

Children 1–2 years of age should:

  • Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, including moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day;
  • Not be restrained for more than an hour at a time or sit for extended periods;
  • Not sit looking at screens;
  • Have 11–14 hours of good-quality sleep, including naps, with regular sleep and wake-up times.

Children 3–4 years of age should:

 

  • Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, of which at least 60 minutes is moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day;
  • Not be restrained for more than an hour at a time or sit for extended periods.
  • Be restricted to sedentary screen time of no more than onehour;
  • Have 10–13 hours of good-quality sleep, which may include a nap, with regular sleep and wake-up times.

Fatherhood and the making of men

Being a dad isn’t an easy gig – but raising children in SA adds an entirely different set of complications. Writer and father Luke Alfred meditates ...
3 weeks ago

‘Baby blues’ needs to move up list of infant care priorities

A mother’s mental state is important for an infant’s early development, so advocacy around these issues is growing in SA, writes Beth Amato
1 month ago

For many mothers, guilt begins when maternity leave ends

In Belarus, mothers are paid their salary for 70 days before birth and for 56 afterwards; the US has no statutory entitlement to paid leave 
1 month ago

The time children spend on screens needs to be limited, research shows

Following guidelines for recreational screen time will help to avoid increased risk of obesity, low physical fitness, anxiety and depression
2 months ago

