WHO lifestyle guidelines for infants and toddlers

Attention mom and dad: more physical activity, less sedentary screen time and sufficient sleep are the recommendations of new World Health Organisation guidelines for healthy infants and toddlers.

The UN-backed agency’s guidance to caregivers covers infants (less than 1 year); children 1–2 years; and children 3–4 years. Prior WHO recommendations covered ages 5-17, 18-64 and over 65 years.

Guidelines

Infants (less than 1 year) should:

Spend at least 30 minutes in prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake;

Not be restrained for more than an hour at a time (in eg prams, strollers or high chairs, or strapped on a caregiver’s back);

Not look at screens;

Have 14–17 hours (0–3 months of age) or 12–16 hours (4–11 months of age) of good-quality sleep, including naps.

Children 1–2 years of age should: