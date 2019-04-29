WHO lifestyle guidelines for infants and toddlers
Sufficient sleep and less sedentary screen time urged
29 April 2019 - 05:04
Attention mom and dad: more physical activity, less sedentary screen time and sufficient sleep are the recommendations of new World Health Organisation guidelines for healthy infants and toddlers.
The UN-backed agency’s guidance to caregivers covers infants (less than 1 year); children 1–2 years; and children 3–4 years. Prior WHO recommendations covered ages 5-17, 18-64 and over 65 years.
Guidelines
Infants (less than 1 year) should:
- Spend at least 30 minutes in prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake;
- Not be restrained for more than an hour at a time (in eg prams, strollers or high chairs, or strapped on a caregiver’s back);
- Not look at screens;
- Have 14–17 hours (0–3 months of age) or 12–16 hours (4–11 months of age) of good-quality sleep, including naps.
Children 1–2 years of age should:
- Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, including moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day;
- Not be restrained for more than an hour at a time or sit for extended periods;
- Not sit looking at screens;
- Have 11–14 hours of good-quality sleep, including naps, with regular sleep and wake-up times.
Children 3–4 years of age should:
- Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, of which at least 60 minutes is moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day;
- Not be restrained for more than an hour at a time or sit for extended periods.
- Be restricted to sedentary screen time of no more than onehour;
- Have 10–13 hours of good-quality sleep, which may include a nap, with regular sleep and wake-up times.