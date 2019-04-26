Whisky as an investment: a dram or a dream?

Collectors and investors in certain circles will no doubt have heard about the sudden and profitable allure of rare whiskies as an alternative asset. So profitable, that the 2019 edition of the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index estimates that a return of 580% over 10 years was realised in an index covering 100 rare whiskies.

The Knight Frank Investment Index is part of the firm’s annual Wealth Report that sheds light on trends and preferences among the wealthy globally.

The Rare Whisky 100 Index, which tracks 100 bottles of the world’s most desirable rare scotch whisky, was introduced for the first time in this year’s publication. The prices of these bottles at auctions in the UK are then used to compile the index values.

Last year, this index shot up by 40%. And while the highlight of the year was a hand-painted bottle of 1926 Macallan selling for a record £1.5m, the report does highlight the wildly fluctuating value of the whiskies in this index.

The bottom 10, for instance, lost 27% of their value between 2017 and 2018. So, whisky is anything but a sure bet.

Which raises the question, does this have any place in your investment strategy?