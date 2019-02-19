Fashion mourns death of the legendary ‘Kaiser’ Lagerfeld

Paris — Superstar designer Karl Lagerfeld died on Tuesday, his fashion label Chanel confirmed. He was 85.

The announcement came just a month after the man known as the “Kaiser” for his dominance of the industry did not appear at his Paris haute couture week show for Chanel, which he led since 1983.

The prolific German had left many younger creators in the dust well into his 80s, turning out collections season after season for Fendi and his own label, as well as Chanel, the world’s richest brand.

But in recent years Lagerfeld had visibly weakened, even if his extraordinary creative stamina showed little sign of flagging on the catwalk.