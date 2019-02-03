From smarter energy to less plastic, Caribbean resorts go green

St Augustine — At home in the US, Kerrie Springer takes pride in being environmentally conscious, so when she booked a week’s getaway at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba, she chose the “green stay” option, agreeing to re-use her sheets and towels rather than have them changed each day.

“You don’t do that at home, so why do it at a resort?” asked Springer, who visited the resort with her husband. “Water in the Caribbean is precious, so why use it if you do not have to?”

Environmentally friendly tourism options — available at a growing string of hotels across the Caribbean — are proving popular with tourists, helping curb climate change and waste, industry groups say.

Last August, the Bucuti & Tara resort was certified 100% carbon neutral by Natural Capital Partners, an international organisation that works to promote low-carbon, sustainable development.

The resort, established by Austrian Ewald Biemans in 1987 after he moved to Aruba in the 1960s, is known for its use of renewable energy, smaller portions at meal time to reduce food waste, and re-usable containers for everything from ketchup to shampoo.

These kinds of changes are catching on around the Caribbean, with a range of hotels and resorts eliminating single-use plastics such as straws, water bottles and shampoo containers.

Others are switching to more efficient air conditioners and refrigerators and installing LED lights, officials say.

The push is part of an ongoing effort to make tourism in the region greener, said Amanda Charles, a sustainable tourism development specialist at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO).

Less energy, lower bills

Loreto Duffy-Mayers, who works with Charles on hotel energy audits, said efforts to improve energy efficiency, for instance, have helped many hotels cut their energy bills 30% to 50%.

The Paradise Island Beach Club in the Bahamas was able to slash its energy costs, saving about a quarter million dollars a year, through measures such as installing air conditioners that turn off when a room is cool enough and unplugging unused refrigerators, she said.