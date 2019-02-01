Bespoke deliveries give wine lovers easy access to Wade Bales collection

“I was fortunate to work for a company that had a strong presence in the local market and was a key player in the premium sector,” he says. “Relationships built in the early days have been the bedrock on which I have built my career.”

Indeed, what he loves most is the creativity of the people, in particular the winemakers who strive to express themselves and their terroir under challenging circumstances compounded by the unpredictability of nature, an overwhelmed consumer, and one of the world’s most competitive markets. One key challenge is to convince consumers to escape their comfort zone and forgo their go-to brands.

“The ability to develop and nurture relationships together with a curious and growth mindset are indispensable skill sets,” he says. “I want consumers to become more adventurous and explore the diversity of so many great products made by passionate people available at incredible value.”

Wine society

This desire was the inspiration for Bales to create a platform in which South African wine producers could offer their products directly to interested consumers; a “new distribution channel, outside of the traditional retail options, where passionate winemakers could showcase and share their stories”.

“It started out as the Diners Club Wine Society, which gave us access to a large affluent target audience,” he says. “That meant little marketing costs, immediate payment from consumers and terms from the wine suppliers that enabled the business to operate in a cash-positive environment from the beginning.”

The name changed to the Wade Bales Wine Society and later to Wade Bales Fine Wine and Spirits. But the objective is still to get more and better-quality local wines into the homes of as many consumers as possible.