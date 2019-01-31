A swinging vacation of trying out new thrills in Mauritius
It was hardly the holiday I imagined in Mauritius, best known as a lazy, sun, sea and sand destination
I’m balancing on a tiny platform high above the ground, paralysed with fear. Both hands are gripping a straight metal bar, and I’m leaning forward with my feet half over the edge. “Hop!” the instructor behind me says in a voice bubbling with enthusiasm.
I shake my head, too numb to speak, as my brain asks why the hell I thought a flying trapeze lesson would be fun.
While holidays are often about visiting new countries, this was about revisiting myself, by trying things I always thought were for braver or younger people
Climbing back down the narrow ladder that got me up here would be even scarier, so I flex my knees and jump. Wooohoo!! I fly through the air, trailing a scream of fear and sheer delight behind me. After a few swings back and forth the instructor tells me exactly when to let go so I land bum-first on the safety net. Minutes later, after some extra tips on how to leap and land, I’m climbing the ladder again.
It’s hardly the holiday I imagined when I set off to Mauritius, best known as a lazy, sun, sea and sand destination. Instead, Club Med’s La Pointe aux Canonniers resort has me reinventing myself as a person who says yes to daunting or daft new experiences.
What’s kept Club Med thriving for 69 years is partly the way it makes it so easy to try new things. Everything is right in front of you, it’s all included in the price, and the welcoming crew will teach you what to do. While holidays are often about visiting new countries, this was about revisiting myself, by trying things I always thought were for braver or younger people.
La Pointe aux Canonniers stretches across a spur of land between two golden beaches near Grand Baie. It recently reopened after a €30m refurbishment to keep it relevant in a world full of competition, with a new adults-only swimming pool, a swanky spa, and a family pool with water games, and 394 rooms and suites including connecting family rooms. My room with a balcony looking towards a pool was all sleek wooden furniture, a large shower, a fridge, and air conditioning controlled by a funky touch screen.
Even though half the guests can be kids, you never feel like you’ve wandered into a playground. Babies can be dropped off in a creche, and toddlers up to teenagers of 17 have a full range of separate activities to enjoy.
The revamp also jazzed up the restaurants, and Alma Beach Lounge is a lovely place to dine for exquisite meals right on the beach.
Trapeze lessons aren’t on the agenda here, so that involved a taxi ride to a sister resort, La Plantation d’Albion. That soaring success gave me the courage to try a sailing lesson, but as our catamaran skimmed across the water at a huge rate of knots I was too terrified to move, let alone start fiddling with ropes, locks and levers. “You sail, I’ll just cling on,” I told my bemused instructor Alsheriad Domun.
It’s a bit schadenfreude, but I was secretly pleased that two catamarans tipped over that day, so at least I knew my fear was rational.
Water-skiing was a less scary, more successful thrill. First the patient instructor Gael Ladoureur put me on a solid “baby bar” on the side of the boat, where you practice until you literally find your feet. Then the boatman threw me the ropeand I bobbed around trying to get my legs, skis and arms aligned. As the rope tightened I wobblingly pushed up from my knees, and as I rose up out of the churning water the exhilarating sense of achievement was unimaginable.
Perhaps the wackiest thing was an excursion with Blue Safari, where I laughed nonstop for 30 minutes on a scooter I was driving underwater. It’s enormous fun, chugging along at a depth of 3m as air is pumped into a plastic bubble around your shoulders.
This ease of being able to try new things saw me join the Zumba classes too. Lithe instructor Jordana made every move look sexy, while we jerked about like marionettes with broken strings. I’ve been too shy to try Zumba at my local gym, knowing I’ll step left when everyone else steps right, but now I have the confidence to join.
Every evening I took a seat at the poker table, and mastered the game with guidance from the dealer. You’re only betting with plastic chips, so it’s a safe way to learn, like an incubation hub to train you for the real world experience.
Club Med still has the party reputation it earned a few decades ago, and with good reason. Its crew stages a show each evening before the open bar lubricates a general outbreak of dancing. But its main targets now are families and couples, although solo travellers will rarely feel lonely amid all these activities.
Since Mauritius’s alcohol is notoriously expensive,South Africans often fly out with a bottle of Klippies in their suitcase. At Club Med all the food and drinks are included, and the barmen aren’t shy when it comes to pouring.
A couple more cocktails and I might have started dancing, but it would have made my trapeze act a little too precarious.
• Stones was a guest of Club Med La Pointe aux Canonniers