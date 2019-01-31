A swinging vacation of trying out new thrills in Mauritius

Even though half the guests can be kids, you never feel like you’ve wandered into a playground. Babies can be dropped off in a creche, and toddlers up to teenagers of 17 have a full range of separate activities to enjoy.

The revamp also jazzed up the restaurants, and Alma Beach Lounge is a lovely place to dine for exquisite meals right on the beach.

Trapeze lessons aren’t on the agenda here, so that involved a taxi ride to a sister resort, La Plantation d’Albion. That soaring success gave me the courage to try a sailing lesson, but as our catamaran skimmed across the water at a huge rate of knots I was too terrified to move, let alone start fiddling with ropes, locks and levers. “You sail, I’ll just cling on,” I told my bemused instructor Alsheriad Domun.

It’s a bit schadenfreude, but I was secretly pleased that two catamarans tipped over that day, so at least I knew my fear was rational.

Water-skiing was a less scary, more successful thrill. First the patient instructor Gael Ladoureur put me on a solid “baby bar” on the side of the boat, where you practice until you literally find your feet. Then the boatman threw me the ropeand I bobbed around trying to get my legs, skis and arms aligned. As the rope tightened I wobblingly pushed up from my knees, and as I rose up out of the churning water the exhilarating sense of achievement was unimaginable.

Perhaps the wackiest thing was an excursion with Blue Safari, where I laughed nonstop for 30 minutes on a scooter I was driving underwater. It’s enormous fun, chugging along at a depth of 3m as air is pumped into a plastic bubble around your shoulders.

This ease of being able to try new things saw me join the Zumba classes too. Lithe instructor Jordana made every move look sexy, while we jerked about like marionettes with broken strings. I’ve been too shy to try Zumba at my local gym, knowing I’ll step left when everyone else steps right, but now I have the confidence to join.