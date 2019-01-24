MARIKA SBOROS: Can eating fibre protect one from heart attack?

The study authors say we should all eat 25g- 29g of “good” fibre a day, preferably more. They say their results show a 15% -30% decrease in all-cause and cardiovascular-related mortality from increased fibre intake.

The study’s co-author is South African Jim Mann, professor of human nutrition and medicine at Otago University in Auckland, and a University of Cape Town graduate.

“We all knew dietary fibre was good for us,” Mann said in an Otago University release. “We didn’t know the extent to which the old mantra was true.”

Co-author John Cummings, emeritus professor of experimental gastroenterology at the University of Dundee, has called the study a “defining moment” heralding “the end of 50 years of researching dietary fibre”.

“We need to get this written in stone and part of people’s lives,” Cummings said in a Guardian report.

Also in the Guardian, Nita Forouhi, of Cambridge University’s MRC epidemiology unit, (who was not involved in the study) said fans of low-carb diets don’t count “the opportunity cost of missing out on fibre from wholegrains”.

In a commentary in The Lancet, Gary Frost, of Imperial College, London, called the meta-analysis “compelling evidence”.

New Zealand public health professor Grant Schofield, of Auckland University of Technology, and chief education adviser, health and nutrition, for the New Zealand government, is less complimentary.

“The Lancet study is useful and we need more meta-analyses,” Schofield said via e-mail. These “bring together what we know in the scientific community at that point in a way we can understand”.

However, we should treat prospective studies with caution unless the effect size is “very large”, Schofield said, especially where food intakes are self-reported and there are many confounding variables.

If the media have quoted Mann correctly, his statements about low-carb diets are “unfounded and dangerous”, Schofield said. Thus, Mann went “beyond his data, failed his duty as a scientist and public health advisor and demonstrated long-time prejudice against [low-carb] diets”, Schofield said.

The researchers have also reported relative not absolute risk.

“Once you see that, you know that the authors are cheating,” Cape Town scientist Tim Noakes said.

They claim an average 20% risk reduction. They say that for every 1,000 participants in the studies, the impact of higher-fibre intakes translates into 13 fewer deaths and six fewer heart disease cases compared to those consuming lower-fibre diets.

Therefore, of those who increase their fibre intake to 25g-29g or more daily over a lifetime, 1% will benefit, Noakes said. In other words, 99% will not benefit.

No one has challenged the authors on how that’s “an enormous protective effect”, he said.

The researchers are giving “a false public message” because “20% sounds much better than 1%”, Noakes said.

For anyone with insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, increasing fibre from carbohydrate is risky, Noakes said: “What if the 1% effect masks a detrimental effect in those with insulin resistance?”

South African-born New Zealand dietitian academic Caryn Zinn said scientists have “long suspected that dietary fibre is a protective nutrient against chronic disease”. The Lancet study “consolidates that, despite much of the data coming from observational research”.