Gatekeeper at Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’ hopes music can save lives

Narusawa — From his hut on the edge of Japan’s “Suicide Forest”, Kyochi Watanabe blasts John Lennon’s Imagine into the night — hoping that music can lift people from their despair before it’s too late.

The musician has been waging an eight-year battle to banish the vast forest’s morbid reputation by reaching out to those who come to end their lives. But now he fears his work is being undone.

The forest, known as Aokigahara, made global headlines last year when YouTube star Logan Paul filmed an episode of his online series there, showing a suicide victim at the site. The footage sparked outrage and infuriated Watanabe, who was born nearby and has spent most of his life in and around the forest.

“It’s a forest of nature. It’s a forest of religion. It’s not that kind of place,” he says. “Do people want to make this forest a hell?” he says, calling it “so painful” to see the woods depicted in such a grim fashion.