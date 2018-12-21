Business Day’s top 10 Life reads of 2018
It was a colourful year for art, books, entertainment, food and health, so here are some of the most read articles from the Life section
1. Less than a year after Robert Mugabe was ousted as Zimbabwe’s president, journalist and author Ray Ndlovu published his book In the Jaws of a Crocodile. In October, Business Day published an extract of the book, which looks at the “coup that was not a coup”.
2. The book by Sue Grant-Marshall, Your People Will Be My People: The Ruth Khama Story, tells the story of a marriage that shook the world. Briton Ruth Williams married Seretse Khama, the chief of one of the most powerful tribes in modern-day Botswana, in the same year that the National Party came to power in SA.
3. The Gupta family’s dealings and businesses have been, and will continue to be, a topic of discussion and litigation in SA. The book Indentured: Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV by Rajesh Sundaram revealed some of the inner workings of one of the family’s media outlets.
4. As SA is, once again, experiencing scheduled power outages, consider revisiting this extract from Stephan Hofstatter’s book Licence to Loot: How the plunder of Eskom and other parastatals almost sank SA detailing the troubles at what is considered SA’s most crucial state-owned enterprise.
5. People stuck in the same habits of thought will produce the same results — but someone brimming with confidence can create a different reality. Changing the brain is possible.
6. The debate around healthy diets will most likely continue indefinitely, but one of the biggest developments in the discussion came in the form of a Harvard study.
7. Despite an update to the white paper, indications are that changes are a long way off at the department of arts and culture, which enables a small group of nationally recognised organisations to continue to benefit heavily from funding.
8. This extract from Rob Rose’s book Steinheist : Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s Biggest Corporate Fraud looks at how Christo Wiese became SA’s ace deal maker.
9. In late 2018, an international car safety company conducted crash tests of four vehicles: the Hyundai i20; Kia Picanto; Toyota Yaris; and Nissan NP300 Hardbody. The tests showed some alarming results for the models being sold in SA.
10. Alleged irregularities at Samro suggest black South African musicians and writers are losing billions in royalties.