MARIKA SBOROS: How exercising in nature gives physical and mental wellbeing the green light

Summer’s here, the holiday silly season beckons, and with it comes golden opportunity for “green exercising”.

There’s nothing silly or even seasonal about green exercising — it is a term researchers use to refer to any physical activity that takes place outdoors.

Getting the most out of green exercising involves getting up close and personal with Mother Nature — it’s about much more than nipping outside for a brisk walk around the the neighbourhood, no matter how pretty and leafy.

It’s about putting space, literally and figuratively, between yourself and the stresses and strains of modern, 21st-century, concrete-jungle living and working.

That’s not to underestimate the benefits of structured fitness programmes indoors. And a walk or run in your nearest park is better than nothing. But for optimum green exercising, venture further afield to go walking, trail-running, hiking, canoeing, mountain-biking or swimming in clear streams, rivers or oceans.

It’s easier, of course, to summon up enthusiasm for green exercising when the sun is spreading its light and heat. Exercising in exquisite surroundings in the sunshine is an added incentive. This natural source of vitamin D — exposing skin to the sun’s rays (while taking care not to burn) — is an instant boost to for the mind and immune system.

Still, experts say that green exercising is not dependent on good weather. The Shetland area of Scotland is a beautiful part of a country not known for clement weather. Yet, National Health Service (NHS) Shetland has issued a directive to doctors to give “nature prescriptions” — a medical version of green exercising — to patients.