Education, anthems, lives all just recycled scrap in SA

South Africans are improving their recycling habits, despite only 13% of households recycling their waste, according to StatisticsSA.

Recycled waste accounts for between 3%-10% of a staggering 110-million tons going into landfills each year, or 210 tons per minute.

The Paper Recycling Association of SA says that 1.4-million tons of recyclable paper and paper packaging was diverted from landfill sites in 2016, an increase of about 2% a year since 2011 to 68.4%. The European average for paper recycling is 58%.

Plastics SA claims a 35% increase in recycling since 2011, with a 42% recycling rate. The world’s most recycled packaging item is aluminium beverage cans, worth between 5c and 10c each. Hulamin has invested R300m in its Pietermaritzburg recycling plant, hoping for a part of the R430m worth of aluminium that South Africans throw away every year, according to EnviroCare.

Despite some standout performers and a concerted effort from the government and the private sector, there are still huge opportunities for growth, and jobs.

In 2011, when the recycle rate was only 4%, 60-million used tyres — more than one per person in SA — clogged landfills. A levy of R2.50/kg on the 11-million new tyres entering the market each year has helped establish a waste value for used tyres, aided by the establishment of a supplier and recycling network that has generated 3,000 jobs.

In 2017, the national waste industry generated R15bn in revenue and provided 29,833 jobs, according to GreenCape’s Market Intelligence Report of 2017. This excludes about 62,000 waste-pickers supplying new waste dealers opening shop regularly.

Jonathan, a self-described “stroller” in Cape Town, who only provided his first name, says that he has no other option but to collect cardboards from factories and deliver them to a local scrap merchant in Observatory, for about R20 a load, three times a day.