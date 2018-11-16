!Khwa ttu, a peek into the way of the San

The land expropriation debate sparked the launch of revivalist movements and debates about the authenticity of heritage. Questions about identity and belonging has led to friction about who can claim to be a descendant of SA’s first nations.

These are tricky issues, says curator of the exhibition and medical anthropologist Chris Low, who has spent many years with San groups.

While the exhibition does not shy away from the effects of colonisation, slavery, apartheid and land theft on the San, its focus is more a celebration of their culture, honouring authentic voices.

Swiss anthropologist Irene Staehelin joined the Working Group of Indigenous Minorities in Southern Africa 17 years ago. The organisation had established a tourism and training project focused on education, income generation, culture and heritage.

Staehelin bought Grootwater, a derelict 850ha farm near Yzerfontein, where the !Khwa ttu Centre was built. She restored the original buildings, cleared alien vegetation and reintroduced indigenous ungulates. She established the Ubuntu Foundation, a Swiss organisation supporting the development of the centre.

!Khwa ttu is the first heritage centre dedicated solely to San culture. Low says they included San communities in every decision about the permanent exhibition. This entailed several road trips to meet with traditional authorities — often in remote areas — and establishing a consultative group to ratify all decisions.

Many San community members were invited to the opening of the centre, which started with the lighting of a fire in reference to traditional practice. When destinations were reached after a long trek, lighting a fire indicated that they were good places to be.

Low says that in his 19 years of involvement with San communities he has seen many projects fail. He believes that the primary reason for !Khwa ttu’s success is that the communities had a voice in all decision-making.

The gate at the entrance to the centre is manned by a young ‡Khomani San man from the Northern Cape with plenty of charm and a winking gold tooth.

The exhibition was conceived chronologically and is spread over three buildings — two restored farm buildings and the brand new immersive centre.

While chronology may be considered old-school museum practice, Low says this was what the community wanted. The exhibition starts with the title First People, and the San tell their own stories through paintings, recorded tales, films, and background text.

There is a section on archaeology spanning a period from 160,000 years ago to colonialism. Southern Africa is considered the cradle of humankind and the centre showcases all sorts of artifacts; from arrow heads and digging sticks to 60,000-year-old ostrich shells found at sites in the Western Cape, including the Blombos Cave and Klipdrift Shelter.