SA drinkers slowly acquiring a taste for bourbon

The mere mortals, on the other hand, will go about tasting indiscriminately. Naturally, they make the biggest contribution to the racket in the premises, often drinking themselves to exhaustion. They get red in the face and invariably Uber home after the event.

In short, women throng the gin stalls, silver-tongued executives opt for the Scotch corner, while the rest of us amble around sampling anything that is thrust our way.

The bourbon stalls at the recent Whisky & Spirits Live Festival were relatively quiet, but that doesn’t mean the tipple isn’t quietly worming its way into the hearts of SA drinkers.

“The consumption habits have changed over the years and numbers are looking pretty good,” Sazerac Bourbons brand ambassador Lauren Penny says.

“From 2016 to 2017 the bourbon category grew by 45%. The consumption habits have certainly changed. People are starting to ask questions about what they are drinking.

“It’s not about just ordering any brand that’s available. Consumers are getting intrigued and wanting to know more. It’s exactly what we want people to do. It’s an amazing opportunity for the bourbon brand.”

For Penny, the major difference between bourbon and Scotch has to do with the taste. “Bourbon is classically sweet, and that’s got a lot to do with its basic ingredient being corn. So it’s similar to whisky in style but it’s got a beautiful soft sweetness to it.

“What’s more, it’s cheaper compared to some of the Scotch brands, so you won’t break the bank. It’s affordable and versatile at the same time.”

By law, bourbon has to have a mash bill with at least 51% maize. Once the mash bill criterion is met, the barrel-ageing process begins — to qualify as a bourbon, it has to be aged in a charred white oak barrel.

The other criteria is that bourbon has to be made in the US. It is believed Kentucky is the home of bourbon. The same way France has laws about how and where wine is produced, bourbon has legislation and practices that control its production. The laws enable the drinker to know they are purchasing a genuine product.

Bourbon made outside of the US wouldn’t be classified as bourbon, Penny says. “It would just be an American style. Bain [SA whisky brand] has got a very similar bourbon style to it but it can’t be classified as bourbon because it has to be made in the US to be called bourbon.”

Bourbon is bottled at between 33% and 45% alcohol by volume. In rare cases, it is also bottled at 47% alcohol by volume. Scotch is usually bottled at 40% or 43% alcohol by volume, though numbers such as 46% and 57% can also be found.

In SA, bourbon has been a hit with fans of classic cocktails, Penny says. “A lot of people are enjoying classic cocktails. The fortunate thing about the classic cocktails is that a lot of them were made with bourbon because they were pioneered in the States. South Africans gravitate towards bourbon for its sweetness.”

How is it meant to be enjoyed? I ask.