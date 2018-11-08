Walking trails of Wales resound with myth, magic and folklore

As Roger Deakin reminds us: “To enter a wood is to pass into a different world in which we ourselves are transformed. It is no accident that in the comedies of Shakespeare, people go into the greenwood to grow, learn and change. It is where you travel to find yourself, often paradoxically by getting lost.”

Blackberry hedges provided breakfast as we passed through an ancient wood, wormwood in fact, its bitter essence — absinthe — infamous for its ruinous effects. As oaks, hazel and horse chestnuts escorted us along the path, their scattered seeds abundant and the air heavy, a fungi paradise began to appear in the soggy woodland surrounds.

At first, they lay undetected, their colours blending in, but soon our eyes began to home in as we discovered more and more: puffballs, penny buns, saffron milkcaps, red toadstools, parasols. The chanterelles were humdrum in comparison. I was getting into this fungi feast, dreaming up scrumptious pasta dishes.

Dragging ourselves away and onwards past the Duchy of Cornwall’s vast estate, we bumped into a local — a wild-haired, modern-day Caractacus Potts mowing his lawn. He was off the grid — and the wall, it turned out — as he explained the crazy system of pipes, solar panels and wind turbines providing him with electricity. If only we could offer him a job at Eskom.

In his workshop, an anarchic mass of old Morris Minor parts were to be reassembled and sold onto wealthy southerners. With wings?

Rugby’s liberation heroes

We descended into the village of Myddfai, where its community café serves up herbal brews and hearty lunches. The area is steeped in the lore and legend of natural-medicine wizardry. It is here that the physicians of Myddfai suggested: “For the soothing or encouragement of the brain, the following recommended methods: smelling musk, drinking wine moderately, keeping the head warm … listening to music, smelling roses and washing the eyebrows with rose-water”, or why not cure your whooping cough with the juice of sugared slugs.

It is more fact than folklore that sheep outnumber humans in Wales — prone to stubbornness, they looked at us at every turn. “Four legs good, two legs bad”, I could hear them baa-ing as we passed.

As 20km turned into 23km, tempers frayed. “Columbus!” I screamed at my brother. “Get lost, Cassandra!” he screamed back. After a looping detour through muddy coppices, we came to the medieval Dolauhirion Bridge, the idyllic Twyi River bringing us back on track. Soon we were babbling and giggling again, the water accompanying us. Llangadog — one street, four pubs! Could there possibly be enough inhabitants? A signpost at the crossroads pointed to Bethlehem, but there was no sign of the three kings.

My boots were leaden and my feet sore as we finally approached The Red Lion, rest for the night. I was given the key to my room — Elizabeth 1. My brother was next door in the tower. It was 6pm on a Friday, and the pub was packed with locals watching rugby on the TV.

I mentioned I had travelled from SA. A bearded man in his late 60s said, “Ah, South Africans will never forget Gareth Edwards and Phil Bennett. They helped end apartheid.” I admitted I hadn’t heard of these two liberation fighters. With all the Welsh scorn he could muster, he said, “The half-back pairing of the 1974 Lions that slaughtered the Springboks on South African home turf.”

I realised that the Welsh are not known for their modesty. Especially when it comes to rugby.

There are many unpronounceable words in Welsh, but one in particular resonates. “Hiraeth” is a sense of longing, a yearning. It is felt often in Wales and away from it. As the poet RS Thom wrote, “In Wales here are jewels to gather, but with the eye only. ... You can witness the extent of the spectrum and grow rich with looking.”

Find your own path. Look around. Head to Wales. Yesterday. Before Brexit and hard borders dot the landscape. And make sure you take a fruitcake for company.