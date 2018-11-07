Do what you love and injury won't hurt so much

“After my third ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] reconstruction in three years, I just didn’t know what I was going to do,” he says. “I could hardly walk and I just didn’t know if I could be the athlete I wanted to be.”

Ironically, this happened at a time when freestyle motocross started and when rally racing took off for him. Because one doesn’t need to walk well to do a freestyle trick, Pastrana could still race, be competitive, and further develop that passion for what he does.

“It’s simple,” he says of what has kept him going despite the setbacks and risks. “It’s to wake up in the morning, to have that smile on your face, and to be able to do what you love. I hate getting hurt but the worst part about being hurt is that you can’t do what you love; because the pain of being hurt is less than the pain of not being able to travel the world with your friends and ride your dirt bike. So I would never stop doing what I love.”

Pastrana’s career highlights include winning the American Motorcyclist Association 125cc National Championship in 2000.But his greatest success has been starting Nitro Circus, perhaps best known for its action sports television show, and going all around the world to do “some rad stuff” with his family and friends.

“We have a contraptions specialist that just loves welding and piecing stuff together; going out and finding the local culture and seeing what kind of contraptions they have in different parts of the world that we might not know about; and seeing if we can run it down the ramp,” he says. “A lot of them end poorly but the crowd loves it.”

Indeed, Pastrana believes that the best part about being on tour with some of the best performers in the world is learning from them. He acknowledges that there’s always someone who can do something you can’t, but believes that once you learn how, it opens up so many doors to things you never thought of.

That’s why he’s passionate about building training facilities around the world. “We have one in Australia and one that’s set up part-time in California. But I want to build one in SA, one in Europe, and maybe two in the US where riders can train and can work on these big jumps that we’re coming out with,” he says.

“Right now we have a few guys on tour that are doing triple backflips and quadruple backflips on bicycles, but it’s unattainable for the kids coming up. That’s why Nitro World Games is open to the public; it’s rad to have a world championship that’s not invite-only.”

In his spare time, Pastrana does more or less what he does when he’s on tour: riding dirt bikes, cruising on four-wheelers, and having fun. He likes to shake things up because he believes that getting stuck in routine of any kind, especially now that he’s a father, is one of the hardest challenges he’s had to deal with in his life.