SA Fashion Week: Lucilla Booyzen’s labour of love comes of age

When she launched, Booyzen expected her business to grow fast, for retailers and international buyers to fall in love and to spend money on local design. She quickly realised that her role in the local industry was going to be about much more than putting on fashion shows for public relations and social events.

She would have to educate the consumers about fashion, and educate the designers about business. She would need to slow down expectations and first build the industry. “If you don’t know fashion, you can’t do it,” she says.

Luckily, says the former biology and geography teacher, “I can teach anything to anybody”, adding that she has helped make designers into household names.

Estelle Cooper, a PR professional from Johannesburg, has worked with Booyzen all her professional life. “When I think of her contribution to the SA fashion industry, there really is no one who combines all the qualities that are required to create the environment from which a local design vernacular could have developed,” Cooper says.

Apart from the two shows a year, which are primarily PR exercises, her business involves running workshops and competitions, building business-to-business platforms and developing manufacturing skills.

“Fashion week is just one element of what I do,” Booyzen says. “Fashion needs a huge amount of attention. It needs a huge amount of energy to drive it.”

Before SA Fashion Week was founded, designer Clive Rundle had been in business for 15 years but had never shown a collection at a fashion week. He was a novice and had to learn about lights, ambiance, music ... “It was a complete learning curve for me,” he says, but “Lucilla had our best interests at heart.”

Booyzen credits Annette Pringle-Kölsch, her partner in The Fashion Agent, for the commercial success of many designers. According to its latest annual report, the wholesale turnover at The Fashion Agent increased 64% between November 2016 and October 2017. The number of units sold to retailers and boutiques for this period exceeded 21,000.