Time for SA book authors and publishers to switch up languages to attract more readers

The varying responses local artists receive from their audiences for the language they employ is remarkable.

Black music lovers tend to appreciate all forms of music in their indigenous languages. But release a book, say in Sotho or Zulu, and almost no one will buy it. All local bestsellers by black authors are published in English.

German-born Rhodes University lecturer and independent publisher Fouad Asfour has two theories why the indigenous languages book market performs badly. He blames the publishing industry for being largely white and untransformed; and the arts-loving public for gravitating towards popular culture, which books are not.

“The problem is that the [publishing] industry is framed for a white audience. It hasn’t yet quite transformed. Reading and writing has been associated with colonialism. For books to become popular culture they must become less white,” Asfour says.

Wits University languages and literacy professor Leketi Makalela thinks monolingualism is a flawed concept in SA where many people find it a necessity to speak more than one language. Makalela points out on his blog that before the age of six, South African children “are exposed to more than three languages”.

While books in indigenous languages do not sell in large volumes, music and television programmes in local languages attract huge audiences. These programmes which use multiple languages do well because they mirror South African reality, Asfour says. But the English market is hard to ignore. Multilingual TV dramas all have English subtitles.

Code switching, or “multilanguaging”, as Makalela calls it, is beneficial for musicians as well. Rapper Refiloe Phoolo, better known as Cassper Nyovest, caters to the urbane black middle class without alienating less affluent fans by rapping both in English and Tswana.