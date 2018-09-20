Storytelling unlocks the prison of the mind

"Diana was the only person I had ever known Credo to truly idolise; to speak of so adoringly, to put on a pedestal and to revere with all his heart."

The incident became a trigger for Van Selm and Mutwa to narrow down their many and extensive creative ideas into a singular focus: storytelling therapy in prisons. Together they conceptualised Usiko, a therapeutic offender intervention. Storytelling would be a means of rehabilitation and self-renewal, instilling self-esteem and identity, in particular among young people. It would also be used to develop skills, create jobs and promote a spirit of sustainable entrepreneurship.

Usiko was tested at the Soweto-based Walter Sisulu Child and Youth Care Centre and in October 1997 the project launched at Leeuwkop Juvenile Prison. Mutwa read his stories to the youth and analysed their lives through the drawings they made. His words to the inmates included: "I am asking you to be proud of who you are.

"Amongst you are future teachers, doctors and engineers. The greatest weapon to combat crime is culture, for it is really a window to our soul."

During the five-day programme, Leeuwkop juvenile section was transformed from a place of hopelessness to one of revived energy.

Sharing stories exposed human connections and helped to build resilience. When their stories were listened to and interpreted, the real needs of the individuals could be identified.

"Something magical was happening," recalls Van Selm. "The inmates were transforming the world around them. Their beliefs and the way they interpreted the story dictated the way things worked for them.