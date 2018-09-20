Meet the woman saving ancient trees from becoming pulp

Rycroft grew up in Sydney, Australia. "Although I’m definitely a city slicker, my grandmother had a love of wild places, which I was lucky to inherit."

She says the intensity of Australian bush experiences was woven into the core of her being from an early age.

"It’s hot. There is a cacophony of sound: it’s loud with cicadas and birds. The heat releases the smell of eucalyptus oils so there is a pungency as well."

Rycroft describes her move from Australia to Canada, where she is now based, as a move to the belly of the beast of consumerism. It was this move that triggered the launch in 1999 of the NGO Canopy "to contribute to shifting the impacts that global supply chains, like those of the fashion industry, have on our forest ecosystems and frontline communities".

Rycroft’s organisation was inspired by the successes of the anti-apartheid movement in SA and the civil rights movement in the US. "It became obvious to me that financial mechanisms had played a really important role in all of these successful initiatives," she says.

Rycroft says her modestly resourced organisation does not have the ability to change the behaviour of 7-billion people. But it can change the behaviour of the executives who have buying power and who are corporate customers of the forest product industry.

To date, Canopy has collaborated with about 750 large corporate customers of the paper, packaging and viscose industries. Canopy worked with JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, and her publishers around the world to move away from conventional paper and showed that it was possible to print on paper that was good for the environment, encouraging other publishers to follow suit.

Clothing brands and retailers that work with Canopy include Zara and H&M, Levi Strauss & Co, Marks & Spencer, Arcadia Group, Eileen Fisher, Patagonia and Woolworths.

Anna Gedda, head of sustainability at the H&M Group, said it has made significant progress towards ensuring its supply chain is free of ancient and endangered forest fibres. But, she says, "as with transforming any global supply chain, it doesn’t happen overnight and we will continue to work with Canopy and our supply chain partners to reach our target of zero tolerance for ancient and endangered forest fibre".

Besides working with corporate customers, Canopy works with about 20 to 30 big global paper mills. There is a high level of corporate concentration in the pulp supply chain.

The top 10 viscose producers control 70% to 75% of the world’s viscose production.