Exhibition makes 100 years of history visible

A new exhibition, Centennial: A Century of South African Art from the Sanlam Art Collection, which has been meticulously and expertly curated by Stefan Hundt, is bound to get art lovers and collectors in a complete tizz.

It showcases a rich history of SA’s art, the role the corporate sector plays in sustaining artists and their practice, and its preservation of cultural production.

It marks a century of Sanlam’s existence and in a way is a celebration of one of the most successful corporate stories in SA. There could not have been a better way of marking this milestone than this exhibition.

Long before other corporates followed suit, Sanlam started its collection in 1965 with 12 pieces, growing the collection to more than 1,000 pieces of art.

The company’s celebration coincides with the Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu centennial years. In most societies, art and politics constantly collide, and SA is no exception. Sometimes this healthy tension leads to a vibrant art scene.