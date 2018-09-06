Psychological wounds dealt by a brutal past still far from healing

Detainees’ Parents Support Committee (DPSC) founder Audrey Coleman urged leaders of the United Democratic Front after the kidnapping and murder of teenage activist Stompie Seipei in 1989 to have Madikizela-Mandela sent to a trauma clinic outside SA, but it never happened. “I don’t think people recognised the trauma. There were other, bigger things….

“We referred detainees to counselling because we felt [they] were traumatised. But they would go once and never return … because they didn’t understand what the point was,”

When Coleman served on the social welfare committee in the Gauteng legislature, she suggested setting up units for trauma counselling.

“In 1994 we expected people to be normal, and they had gone through this horror and insecurity. I thought teachers could be taught how to recognise a traumatised child and I suggested having counselling services near schools,” she says.

“But, of course, at the time there was a lot happening and we were new to government and it was all too much…. The children who witnessed the violence are the adults of today, and they have never had any redress for their trauma.”

Traumatised people communicate the extent of their pain by traumatising others, Leslie Swartz, professor of psychology at Stellenbosch University said at a conference jointly convened by the Holocaust and Genocide Centre and Groups for the Reading and Study of Psychoanalysis in August.

The gathering followed a memorial ceremony for people who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy and their families.

Poet Makhosazana Xaba, like many black women of her generation, had limited career options: nursing or teaching. She chose nursing and progressed to psychiatric nursing.

She felt trapped in her career: “I hated the environment of anxious, confused, defeated, groaning and weeping patients. I hated being instructed to be of service to rude, sexist and racist doctors. I hated the sisters who barked instructions at us in the name of teaching. I hated the environment of pain and death.”