Dark side of social media outweighs the benefits

Social media has transformed the human race into beings riven by narcissism when not eaten up by envy. The species, always prone to gossip, adulation and cruelty, has now become addicted to these in hyperbolic mode.

This dark side of the digital world has received some attention, but some of these antisocial trends need to be spelt out.

Bullies, idiots and show-offs now have platforms to widen the divide between dominators and the dominated. Now it’s not just playgrounds or boardrooms that are possible arenas for sociopaths.

Miscreants publish the slightest mishaps on national and global scale. More serious infractions bring shame and stigmatisation more severe than prison sentences. Ridicule has become the new pastime.

Social media, above all, are publishing platforms. They have the power to disseminate information globally.

WhatsApp is a good place to start. One gets "invited" to join a group — a family group, a list of friends, a tenants’ association, a colleagues’ gathering — and already the pressure is palpable.

If you decline membership, you’re antisocial, a spoiler or arrogant. So you join, hoping to keep a low profile. But a lack of participation brings the same charges, so you’ve got to respond, on pain of rejection.

Inevitably, a few figures dominate the "chat". Every member is accorded a status, and their discourse is ranked on a scale, such that the dominators always have their say. Those accorded a low status make comments no-one responds to.

The group’s dynamics obey the laws of group psychology, with the weak forced to pander to the strong. The insignificant fodder who have been invited only to constitute an audience are rendered silent.