Unleashing the power of the subconscious mind

Job satisfaction is linked to identity — most people define or introduce themselves by their professions — and people can be wired to achieve lifetime success in all their chosen paths.

Take Sipho* (not his real name), for example. He has an analytical mind and dreamed about exploring outer space when he was a child. But his family was poor and told him to get his head out of the clouds. He absorbed his parents’ message that he had to sacrifice his dreams for achievable results.

He decided that his route out of poverty was to don boxing gloves and become a champion. But he had to work hard at developing a skills set that did not suit his analytical brain.

Although Sipho put in countless hours of training into honing his sporting prowess, is at peak physical condition and shines in sparring, he loses all his fights. Neither he nor his coach can work out why.

He is being blocked from success by his subconscious mind, and muscle kinesiology can help unblock him. Trapped emotions are energies vibrating at different frequencies, created by experiences that were not fully processed. Kinesiology is an attempt to identify these emotions and release them.