KINESIOLOGY
Unleashing the power of the subconscious mind
Job satisfaction is linked to identity — most people define or introduce themselves by their professions — and people can be wired to achieve lifetime success in all their chosen paths.
Take Sipho* (not his real name), for example. He has an analytical mind and dreamed about exploring outer space when he was a child. But his family was poor and told him to get his head out of the clouds. He absorbed his parents’ message that he had to sacrifice his dreams for achievable results.
He decided that his route out of poverty was to don boxing gloves and become a champion. But he had to work hard at developing a skills set that did not suit his analytical brain.
Although Sipho put in countless hours of training into honing his sporting prowess, is at peak physical condition and shines in sparring, he loses all his fights. Neither he nor his coach can work out why.
He is being blocked from success by his subconscious mind, and muscle kinesiology can help unblock him. Trapped emotions are energies vibrating at different frequencies, created by experiences that were not fully processed. Kinesiology is an attempt to identify these emotions and release them.
PSYCHOLOGICAL REVERSAL IS USUALLY CAUSED BY A BLOCK FROM AN INGRAINED NEGATIVE BELIEF SYSTEM
Energy therapist Dale Petterson uses muscle kinesiology to test psychological reversal — a discrepancy between the conscious mind and what people think they want and their subconscious, which sometimes believes otherwise. Psychological reversal is usually caused by a block from an ingrained negative belief system.
The reversal is reversible. Sipho holds out his arm for tests, which begin with a baseline for measuring whether his body will give a different answer, derived from his subconscious, to that stemming from his conscious mind. The first question is whether his name is Sipho.
The test works by measuring the strength of the muscles in Sipho’s outstretched arm when he is questioned. If the subconscious wants to answer "yes" to a simple question such as "is your name Sipho?", his outstretched arm will remain strong. If no, his muscles will momentarily weaken, indicating a stress response.
Other tests include holding the hand on the head with the palm facing down, then lifting it up. Reversed individuals show strength with their palms facing up. A third test ascertains psychological reversal. A sheet of paper with lines forming an X and one with parallel lines is shown to clients. Reversed individuals hold strong for the X and weak for the parallel lines.
The last test is the question: "Do you want to be happy?" If the arm weakens and the patient has shown positive results for psychological reversal on the other tests, then the emotion code technique, developed by Dr Bradley Nelson, is used to find out what triggered the psychological reversal.
The goal of this combined approach is to isolate the event (for example, abuse by a parent) and remove the negative energy attached to the memory stored in the subconscious. The aim is to realign the subconscious and conscious minds.
Nelson says his patients have reported feeling "lighter" and more confident for a long period after a session with him.
But there is no one-size-fits-all approach in healing psyches, and this is true in quantum touch and emotion code therapy.
The first certified quantum touch instructor and therapist in Africa, Verna Fouche, says: "Therapy is individual specific. The right formula for them could be a mixture of modalities, but I follow the guidelines of emotion code and quantum touch."
After her sessions, there are various ways clients can pollinate the therapy’s seeds.
"Some people like to meditate. I look at what that person wants and give suggestions for different ways of achieving that," Fouche says. "For example, you are in a forest, walking in a circle and there is no way out. I suggest you can go this way, ducking under branches, or you could cross that river and risk crocodiles in your path.
"Different emotions come up that we deal with, such as depression, then we look to see where the problem started to gain clarity in dealing with the problem. But I never tell them what to do or which path to take. People must empower themselves. The minute you force someone in one direction, you are stunting their growth. My modality sees results."
What emotion code, quantum touch and other psychological reversal modalities have in common is the empowerment of patients by detaching them from subconscious blockages so they can see if their path will yield their maximum job and lifestyle objectives.
Aligning subconscious and conscious minds has proven hugely transformative.
