Contrition and questions at core of Verwoerd quest

Being in the contrition business is no longer as outlandish as it was in Albert Speer’s days, when he was known as the only Nazi who said sorry.

It would be logical to expect a contrite person to write a book to warn future generations and to prevent a repeat of the actions of his forefathers. But more often than not, this does not happen.

Verwoerd’s powerful book is therefore exceptional. It is all there: being born into a loving and caring family; the expectation to be loyal; the admonishment not to be led astray by foreign influences; and discovering that your grandfather is a reviled figure and struggling to reconcile the two narratives.

There is the ubiquitous outreach to people who have been victimised. There is the attempt to research similar conflict situations in other parts of the world — in Verwoerd’s case, Northern Ireland. There is habitual discourse with parents and other relatives who, more often than not, never question the actions of their forefather.

Verwoerd’s loving upbringing stands out as a coarse testament compared to the family experiences of millions of South Africans who suffered under apartheid. He compares his upbringing with testimonies from people he has met who were victimised under the pass laws, or whose houses were bulldozed under the Group Areas Act.

Much of the reminiscences take place at the family holiday home at Betty’s Bay in the Western Cape, where Wilhelm uncovers a painfully personal diary of his grandmother. He attempts to answer some questions. How is it possible to be Christian and yet support apartheid? And are there any merits to the views held by the proponents of apartheid? Was the policy necessary to ensure that whites would not be swamped by the numerically stronger black population?

All of these questions remain unresolved. Verwoerd’s message is that contrition remains an ongoing process. He has to continue asking for forgiveness and remain grateful for the mercy shown.

This book could have benefited from a greater historical perspective. How does the Verwoerd family fit into the broader South African story?