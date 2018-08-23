Stepping back in time to look at life in last outpost of the USSR

Transnistria, a breakaway republic of Moldova, is sometimes referred to as the last outpost of the Soviet Union. Travellers are warned about bandits dressed as police — or the police, who rob foreigners down to their underwear.

Because it is an unrecognised state — the UN considers it to be part of Moldova — there aren’t foreign embassies or consulates. Transnistria is recognised only by South Ossetia, Artsakh and Abkhazia; also unrecognised states themselves.

Vice News describes the country as a hotbed of smuggling, illegal weapons sales, assassins, mafiosos and blonde bombshells eager to trade sex for tickets out. The Economist labels the country as "the black hole that ate Moldova".

But being in a place that still has the hammer and sickle of the USSR on its flag and statues of Lenin, on May Day 2018, were just too tempting.

Sandwiched between Moldova and the Ukraine, Transnistria is a small strip of land on the east side of the Dniester River and the city of Bender on the west side. It has a population of 500,000 with almost 160,000 people living in the capital, Tiraspol. Russians account for the largest ethnic group (34%), followed by Moldovans (32%), Ukrainians (30%) and Bulgarians (4%). The lingua franca is Russian.

Transnistria was born out of war and a complicated history. In November 1990, conflict flared up between Transnistrian separatists and Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic forces. By 1992, the conflict — largely armed by stockpiles of Soviet-era weapons — had escalated to the extent that both Romania and Russia were involved. Romania provided Moldovans with additional weapons and armour, and Romanian volunteers entered the conflict.

The Russian 14th Army, stationed in Transnistria, effectively armed the separatists. In August 1991 after the failed Soviet coup, the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic declared independence. The Soviet Union was dissolved in December that year and Transnistria became the USSR’s last outpost.