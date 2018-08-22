Life

Live the high life at The Capital’s new residential hotel apartments

Business meets leisure at these new residential hotel apartments in Sandton

22 August 2018 - 16:20
Picture: SUPPLIED
For those who work and play in style, living in style is a priority.

The Capital on the Park has launched residential hotel apartments best suited to high-powered living. If you’re looking for a living space that does just that, The Capital is the ultimate piece of real estate, striking an essential balance between work, play and stay.

Work

After a long day of taking care of business, it is important to be able to retire where every detail is considered for you. The Capital caters to a cultivated sense of taste and style, while providing all of the essentials that business people need to stay on top.

The boardrooms and conference centres, modern relaxation areas and beautiful apartments are perfect for those who want to stay in the heart of Sandton’s business district.

The conference lounge. Picture: SUPPLIED
Play

As an antidote to any challenging day, there’s a champagne and social bar, both offering lovely spaces to unwind. Complete with a restaurant and sun deck leading into an infinity pool, the outdoor area sets the tone for your downtime – enjoy the music of resident DJs on Fridays and parties on the deck over the weekends.

The blend of residential apartments and business facilities at The Capital on the Park forms the backdrop for closing and celebrating deals while creating a new breed of luxurious living spaces tailored to people’s lifestyles.

The restaurant and sun deck lead into an infinity pool. Picture: SUPPLIED
Whether they're living in a two-bedroom apartment or an uber-penthouse, all residents enjoy a variety of services that make The Capital on the Park an exceptional place to live:

The champagne and social bar. Picture: SUPPLIED
  • Valet service.
  • Complimentary secure parking.
  • Access to hotel laundry service.
  • Virtual indoor golf.
  • Fitness centre with state-of-the-art equipment and personal trainers.
  • Spa bath, infinity pool, sauna and steam room.
  • Private access to Mushroom Park for morning runs.
  • 24/7 on-the-go deli and convenience store.
  • Access to hotel conference centre (seating 500) and meeting rooms.
  • Scenic city or park views from your balcony.

The Capital on the Park is located on 101 Katherine Street in Sandton, so moving up is as simple as moving in. The last available 85m², two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments start at R3.5m and are created with professional needs in mind – whether for business or leisure.

For more information, call +27 82 563 5139 or email dale@thecapital.co.za.

High-powered lifestyles are best suited to high-powered living at The Capital. Picture: SUPPLIED
This article was paid for by The Capital on the Park.

