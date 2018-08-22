Live the high life at The Capital’s new residential hotel apartments

For those who work and play in style, living in style is a priority.

The Capital on the Park has launched residential hotel apartments best suited to high-powered living. If you’re looking for a living space that does just that, The Capital is the ultimate piece of real estate, striking an essential balance between work, play and stay.

Work

After a long day of taking care of business, it is important to be able to retire where every detail is considered for you. The Capital caters to a cultivated sense of taste and style, while providing all of the essentials that business people need to stay on top.

The boardrooms and conference centres, modern relaxation areas and beautiful apartments are perfect for those who want to stay in the heart of Sandton’s business district.