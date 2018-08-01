Keep money flowing to HIV battle so achievements will not be lost

In Southern and East Africa, adolescents and young women remain the most vulnerable to HIV infection. It is unconscionable that in the ART era, AIDS-related deaths are going up — as is the rate of new infections — in 49 countries.

"Key populations" everywhere, meaning sex workers, men who have sex with men, injecting drug users, transgender people, prisoners and migrants, still face enormous barriers in accessing the right care and treatment.

There is, however, quite a lot of very good news. Science has verified that "undetectable means untransmissible", meaning that once ART lowers an HIV-positive person’s viral load to the point that it is clinically undetectable, the virus cannot be transmitted sexually or via breastfeeding. Treatment as prevention works, so the "universal test and treat" approach, where anyone diagnosed HIV positive is put on ART immediately irrespective of CD4 count, works.

Results announced here from a trial in eSwatini showed a 44% reduction of new HIV infections. A dual-combination therapy (two drugs instead of three) is showing promise in clinical trials. A new "mosaic" vaccine candidate (among others) targeting different HIV strains has made it through hurdles others have not, and a large-scale efficacy trial in five African cities started in November 2017. Results are expected in 2021.

But the oft-vaunted claim that "the end of AIDS is in sight" is now off the table. More money is needed to fund the global response, new approaches to prevention — particularly among adolescent females and young girls — must be prioritised and the fight against HIV must be taken out of its silo and integrated into the broader global health agenda. This message permeated the conference.

Setting aside SA’s double-edged distinction of being the world leader in the numbers of both people living with HIV and people on ART, it was exhilarating to witness South African leadership and scientific pioneering here. Among them were the conference’s international co-chairwoman and president of the International AIDS Society Linda-Gail Bekker (who is also the deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at UCT); Nono Simelela, an assistant director-general for family, women, children and adolescents at the World Health Organisation; Quarraisha Abdool Karim, the scientific director at the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in SA; Salim Abdool Karim, director of the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in SA; Glenda Gray, director at the Perinatal HIV Research Unit in Soweto; and Lynn Morris, head of the HIV virology section at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The presence of Nelson Mandela was evoked by many quoting his inspirational words: "It is always impossible — until it is done." Cries of "Amandla" introduced a demonstration at the conference’s opening ceremony, in protest against the lack of action by UNAids head Michel Sidibé against a staff member accused of sexual harassment.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi pulled off an admirable price-cut negotiation for a new TB drug, though in a session on Eliminating HIV on the Road to Universal Health Care he did not mention the recent promise of National Health Insurance.

Among other commendable health-related promises from our president and health minister are improvements to SA’s distressed public health system, a ramp-up in cancer care and the addition of 2-million people onto ART by 2020 in pursuit of our own 90-90-90 target (currently at 85-71-86). We need to remember the fatal error made during the dawning of our democracy in 1994, when the then-imminent HIV catastrophe was foreseen but took a back seat to the urgent business of creating our new Constitution.

• Sulcas has worked in global health for 20 years, including at the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria and the World Health Organisation. She now edits the Global Fund Observer.