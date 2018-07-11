Life

CURBING DISEASES

Australia deals big blow to fever-spreading mosquitoes in landmark trial

11 July 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
The forearm of a public health technician covered with sterile female mosquitoes. Picture: REUTERS
The forearm of a public health technician covered with sterile female mosquitoes. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

More than 80% of a dengue fever-spreading mosquito has been wiped out in an Australian town during a landmark trial that scientists say offers hope for combating the dangerous pest globally.

Researchers from Australia’s national science body, CSIRO, bred millions of nonbiting male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in laboratory conditions at James Cook University in a project funded by Google parent company Alphabet.

The insects were infected with the Wolbachia bacteria, which renders them sterile. They were then released into the wild at trial sites around the Queensland town of Innisfail, where over three months they mated with females that laid eggs that did not hatch, causing the population to plummet.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is one of the world’s most dangerous pests, capable of spreading devastating diseases like dengue, Zika and chikungunya.

Millions infected 

It is responsible for infecting millions of people around the world each year and James Cook University’s Kyran Staunton says the successful trial is a major step forward. "We learnt a lot from collaborating on this tropical trial and we’re excited to see how this approach might be applied in other regions where Aedes aegypti poses a threat to life and health," he says.

The sterile insect technique has been used before but the challenge in making it work for mosquitoes is being able to rear enough of them, identify males, remove biting females and release them in large numbers to suppress a population.

To address the challenge, life sciences company Verily has developed a mosquito-rearing, sex-sorting and release technology. "We’re very pleased to see strong suppression of these dangerous biting female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes," Verily’s Nigel Snoad says.

"We came to Innisfail with CSIRO and James Cook University to see how this approach worked in a tropical environment where these mosquitoes thrive, and to learn what it was like to operate our technology with research collaborators as we work together to find new ways to tackle these dangerous mosquitoes," he says.

AFP

Rift Valley fever confirmed on sheep farm in the Free State

The virus is transferred by mosquitoes and the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries says as winter is on its way it should be an ...
National
1 month ago

Gene-editing’s ethical concerns should not hold back malaria research, says Bill Gates

New gene-drive technologies to alter certain mosquitoes’ ability to pass on malaria — which kills more than 400,000 a year — may be ...
World
2 months ago

New malaria net shows promise against insecticide-resistant mosquitoes

Bed nets treated with piperonyl butoxide are proving helpful in the fight against malaria, which killed 445,000 people in 2016
Life
2 months ago

Gates has an audacious battle plan to fight malaria

Southern Africa is in the frontline of the war to wipe out malaria
World
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MARIKA SBOROS: Diet now proven cure for diabetes
Life
2.
Australia deals big blow to fever-spreading ...
Life
3.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle
4.
Israeli firm studies nonopiate pain relief
Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.