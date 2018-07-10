What are 'men' like? Shining a spotlight on masculine aggression

But then the shaking starts. With the help of a gold-painted vibrating weight-loss machine, Nyamza’s body is subjected to round after round of stress and strain as she takes different positions on the machine up on the podium: standing, kneeling, bending in every conceivable way. Her crown and jewels begin to drop. Finally, coming down from the podium she sadly discards her bangles.

Now she looks less like a queen and more like Salome, a courtesan coming down to ground. By the end, she’s absolutely flat on the floor, writhing and floundering as she laboriously moves the massive structure that once held her up. She’s lost and confused by instructions from Google Maps giving contradictory advice. The piece clearly demonstrated the jarring juxtaposition of the image of black women presented by media and academia and the lived reality.

Another work dealing with black womanhood was a Rhodes University student production Seeing Red, which dealt with the stigma of menstruation, exploding some of the religious and social myths driving perceptions of the monthly cycle as something secretive and shameful. Using a workshopped ensemble cast, Keleabetswe (Tumi) Motsisi used strong images to celebrate and overcome associations of indignity with this very ordinary taboo.

I was also interested in looking at ways in which masculinity was represented at the festival. In the encore-winning Choir Boy — a South Africanisation of a script by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the writer of the Oscar-winning Moonlight — a group of blerds (black nerds) deal with the conflicts inherent between coming out and being Christian at an elite school.

There was also an exhibition in the Monument called Still Figuring Out What It Means To Be a Man by Giovanna del Sarto and Antonia Michaela Porter.

With intimate audio interviews this exhibition explores "issues such as love, sexuality and sexual conditioning".

Another show that explored the potential strength of alternative masculinities was Udodana (The Son) by the winner of the Young Artist for Dance award, Musa Hlatshwayo.

This was a complex piece about Hlatshwayo’s relationship with his father, who believed that his son was a reincarnation of his own father. It showed a gentler side to Zulu maleness in his father’s request for white canna lilies to bring peace to their home. When his father died, Hlatshwayo gathered 100 white canna lilies as a way to help his transitioning.

Hlatshwayo’s dancers were burdened by half a chair on their backs weighing them down with wine and fruit throughout the vigorous routines combining displays of Zulu high kicks with more tender moments.

A screen behind showed trees first being praised and ritually worshipped (symbols of the father?) before they came crashing down at the end. The strongest images in the show were the lilies all around the stage and reference to the dung placed on stick-fighting wounds to help healing.

Hlatshwayo says in his piece he doesn’t want to be "a stereotyped Zulu young man" and is in search of other ways to be.

One definition of strength is immovability, firmness, resolve. However, there is also another definition of strength that lies in flexibility, in being adaptable to change. This seems to be a better model for improving the condition of both women and men and beginning to stem the violence perpetuated by men on the world.