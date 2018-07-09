Working with young children in performance art earns recognition

There’s something familiar about seeing groups of children in the pockets of scrub, some playing games, others chanting prayers; and yet there’s also something unfamiliar about seeing them in this context. A figure appears in the distance in what appears to be a wild wedding dress; but when we hear the voice soaring through the twilight we realise it’s the bass tones of a man. A sweet schoolgirl approaches and only when she’s up close do we see her tiger’s mask.

Sopotela made good use of collective and individual figures: here gleeful schoolchildren dance together, there a group of initiates; but then we also meet two diminutive figures immersed in oversized headphones, dancing to their own private soundscape. At the top of the hill a solitary figure etched in bright red against the landscape evokes a brooding curiosity as he echoes a haunting owl’s hoot over the city.

When we reached Fort Selwyn at the top of the hill, suddenly things changed. Tobasi (from Jenine refugee camp on the West Bank) began to insult and rail against us, saying that we were only enjoying the show because it had singing and dancing children in it, but that we shouldn’t be blind to what was going on in the world.

He recited a poem by Mahmoud Darvish, the Palestinian national poet, O Those who Pass Between Fleeting Words, and then he had the school children line up to throw rocks at graffiti he had written on the wall of the fort, reading "God Hates Capitalism". This section did feel kind of jarring after what had gone before, like an insert not necessarily entirely in synch with the rest.

Sopotela told me that she "would like to talk about what is happening in Palestine", which is why she asked Tobasi to join her. She has worked with him before in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Slovenia and Palestine, and I saw this more as an instance of her allowing him a platform to raise awareness of the ongoing Israeli occupation rather than an integral part of the show.

But there were so many other exquisite scenes in the work: a warm bed with bedside lamp incongruously located in the middle of the bush, two figures chanting sacred songs, groups of schoolchildren bowing to "the fountain of knowledge" and many more.

The last setting of the show was a large screen where we saw projected messages that the children wanted to share with us, ranging from "wash your hands" to "stop child abuse".

I got the sense from Sopotela that she’s not content to operate as an artist outside of community. Her show was also an incredible technical achievement and she thanked National Arts Festival technical director Nicci Spalding and her crew for their incredible job in rigging the hillside, saying that "nothing seemed too difficult for them" and that they were also a vital part of the production.

Then Chuma Sopotela had to go off to feed all the children in her beautiful show.