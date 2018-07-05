Outrageous reflections of the vulnerability of letting yourself fail

Circus Schoenberg takes us on a wild ride through 20th-century music and its search for the essence of sound. Many of these pieces push the boundaries of what is considered palatable, and audiences are permitted one red card they can show when the music becomes too strange or too boring to handle. (When I saw the show, we were seemingly punished for our use of the card with Steve Reich’s It’s Gonna Rain.)

My favourite part of the show was undoubtedly James Oesi playing Tom Johnson’s Failing: a very difficult piece for solo string bass, in which the performer attempts to read a text aloud while playing an increasingly difficult composition. There’s something delightful in the struggle he faces: if he fails to play (or read) the piece properly, then he has succeeded at demonstrating failure, which is the intention of the exercise; however, if he manages to perform the piece correctly, then he will have failed to fail.

There’s something perversely pleasurable about seeing a respectable classical pianist taking a break from attempting some of the most difficult pieces written for her instrument by gradually blowing up a giant inflatable dog with the valve positioned exactly underneath the dog’s tail. Although the performers took their craft seriously, they did not take themselves seriously at all and this playfulness permeated through the whole show.

In The Most Amazing Show, we’re presented with a duo of misfits: the lanky, imposing Corné (Louw Venter) with his large false penis outlined in his too-tight pants, and his side-kick Twakkie (Rob van Vuuren); both resplendent in oversize moustaches, their trademark mullets having been stolen years ago at the Wits Theatre.

The premise of the show is that these two clowns hope to present the "Most Amazing" show, but due to their bickering ineptitude, the show succeeds at flopping spectacularly, and we laugh at their struggle against this inevitable failure.

When the clown flops, we laugh from relief that it’s not happening to us, as well as out of sympathy for their predicament, since they face our worst fears of being humiliated in public.

The two display all the human poisons we try to keep so carefully hidden in ourselves: pride, anger, jealousy, ignorance, fear, greed. All of these rise unashamedly to the surface as they beg for our approval while creating mayhem around them.

There is something genuinely scary about this show, in the naked aggression sometimes directed towards the audience. They let rip with the unrepressed polymorphous perversity of infants, invading every crevice of concealed propriety and pomposity.