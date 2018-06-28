Oudtshoorn Cycing Festival: provincial selections have young cyclists riding high

"I am well prepared this year as there are a lot of climbs in the Oudtshoorn area. While I am cycling I think ahead and tell myself that it is not going to be easy but that I can do this and get good results and that my team members can do the same," says Nkomo.

Andrews says: "I feel excited and a bit nervous about Oudtshoorn. Last year was such an experience for me as it was my first time there and I was selected for the SA Champs along with several of the other elite squad cyclists.

"This year I know what to expect and I’ll be pushing myself mentally and physically. To prepare myself, in addition to my training, I watch a lot of motivational videos because your mind plays a big role in this sport. If your mind fails, your race fails."

Andrews joined the cycling programme five years ago with a group of his friends. "I am fortunate that my mom and dad are very supportive of my cycling. They see that I am keen on the sport, that I take it seriously. I see a career in it and it is also incredible to race in different parts of the country and to explore new places. The views in many of the places where we train are beautiful.

"I’ve been doing a lot of training on the road and in the gym, as it means a lot to me to be selected and to race at the provincial and national level. I did well in Oudtshoorn last year but I didn’t do as well as I wanted to do at the nationals, so I want to do that this year."

Willy is the youngest cyclist in the trio and his mother is supportive of his racing ambitions: "He loves it and he works so hard at his training. He wakes up early in the morning and goes to gym and cycling training. He is also doing well at school, and I advise him every day to first pay attention to his books and then go and do his training," says his mother, Nokuzola Willy.

"There is exceptional talent in our participating schools and communities, and these three cyclists have earned their saddles," says Mike Tippett, the cycling development manager for The Sports Trust. "To be selected to go to Oudtshoorn requires not only talent but immense commitment. These three cyclists only started cycling seriously two years ago and they are showing what can be achieved."