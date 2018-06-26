Life

Oscar panel increases ethnic diversity and number of women

The Academy’s ranks are being grown by a record 928 members, drawn from 59 countries, with more than a third being people of colour

26 June 2018 - 13:01 Agency Staff
Oscar statues dry in the sunlight after receiving a fresh coat of gold paint. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Oscar statues dry in the sunlight after receiving a fresh coat of gold paint. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Los Angeles — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Monday that it has swelled its ranks by a record 928 members, as part of its drive for a more inclusive Hollywood.

The Oscar-awarding body announces a round of invitations every year, and has been bolstering its ethnically diverse and female representation following criticism over its predominantly white, male membership.

More than a third of the list — drawn from 59 countries — are people of colour, while about half are women, bringing the female proportion of the Academy up from 25% in 2015 to 31%. The proportion of people of colour doubled in the same period, but started from a low bar of just 8%.

The recruits include 17 Oscar winners and 92 nominees, including Timothée Chalamet, Kumail Nanjiani, Daniela Vega and Yance Ford. "Aggressively expanding the palette of perspectives within the 90-year-old organisation’s ranks is the goal," said Variety’s awards editor Kristopher Tapley.

"Nine hundred twenty-eight new members is more than a statement, it’s a declaration. Next year, the number will likely be north of 1,000 and the overall membership will tip the scales at 10,000. It was nearly half that just seven or eight years ago."

If all the 2018 invitees accept, voting members will be 8,186 and total active membership 8,356.

The list includes Native Americans such as Westworld star Irene Bedard, Q’orianka Kilcher from Hostiles and Wind River actor Tantoo Cardinal, as well as numerous Asian and Spanish-language creatives.

Marvel’s Black Panther is rewarded for its ground-breaking success with invitations for Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya and rapper Kendrick Lamar, who produced the soundtrack.

Roman Polanski may recently have been expelled over his historic statutory rape charges in the US but his wife, the actress Emmanuelle Seigner, will be in charge of Oscar voting if she takes up her invitation. Kobe Bryant, who was given an Oscar for animated short Dear Basketball, despite accusations he has always denied that he raped a 19-year-old hotel worker, was not invited.

AFP

How the monochrome culture reigns in boardrooms

The findings in a UK report on male domination also apply to black and female executives in SA, writes Roger Southall
Opinion
6 days ago

Is the DA imploding under an identity crisis?

Until last year the DA seemed on course to dramatically extend its power at the 2019 national elections
Features
12 days ago

SA needs to unlock potential by addressing obstacles to growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new economic adviser, Trudi Makhaya, is at her desk from this month. She spoke to Ferial Haffajee
Business
16 days ago

Wits to get its first black female chancellor

University of the Witwatersrand confirms that Dr Judy Dlamini and Anele Mngadi have emerged as hopefuls to replace former deputy chief justice ...
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Oscar panel increases ethnic diversity and number ...
Life
2.
The science of a body’s self-healing
Life
3.
Epigenetics hope in cancer fight
Life
4.
BOOK REVIEW: Two wealthy authors who write to ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

New era for BMW Group SA as award-winning plant produces BMW X3
News & Fox

BOOK REVIEW: Prize-winning cookbooks that add entertainment to the mix
Life / Books

David Goldblatt‚ SA’s elder statesman of documentary photography‚ dies
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.