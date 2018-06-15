Keyes Art Mile converts a slice of Rosebank into an urban green zone

"Our focus is on creating really exciting artworks with South African artists and presenting world-class shows overseas. You have to create something with this technology that will stand the test of time, just like they did in 1950 with the chair design, which was then absolutely cutting edge," says Taljaard.

SA is regarded as a leader in the field of digital art technology. The gallery studies the future of technology in art and makes available creation tools for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to artists to apply to their practices, and to audiences so that they can engage with the experience.

The service provider for TMRW Gallery is The Digital Foundry, which facilitates the learning curve for artists. They are taught how to utilise VR, AR, and 360-degree tools to extend their creative practice into a multidimensional space.

The May exhibition featured the Goethe Institute’s New Dimensions — Virtual Reality Africa. It showcased four VR films that were co-produced with Cape Town-based company Electric South.

Mary Sibande’s exhibition, A Crescendo of Ecstasy, which runs until July 29, amplifies her acclaimed sculpture of The Purple figure with digital elements to create a real and immersive virtual experience.

"There’s a huge element of wonder with new technologies like augmented reality," explains Gareth Steele, art director at Digital Foundry.

"Technology combined with art is a recipe for the truly memorable experience of being able to interrogate a seemingly invisible object in the physical space. With the aid of a tablet or device the viewer gets a personal experience driven by their own curiosity.

"New developments are pushing beyond confined trigger-based augmentations to the unbridled realm of trigger-less holograms and augmentations. This means future canvases can spill into the real world, without limitations of traditional canvases and galleries."

Digital Foundry director of technology Rick Treweek says AR is a window into a digital world. "It can really extend the art works and give another insight into them.

"AR has a massive impact on the art world as a tool, such as added information on the works and as an artistic extension of the work itself. AR allows interaction, giving the viewer a personal journey. This opens up an entire new medium for artists to work with."

Taljaard says personal experience is still the bottom line for art collectors. "I look at something and, if I like it, I add it to my collection.

"It is a narrow market. The value lies in limiting the number of copies and the percentage of the ideas and concepts embedded in the artwork that you own. We use technology not only for creation, but also for the protection and transferability of the art works.

"You can treat digital artworks almost like sculptures. There will be a limited edition of a certain number and it is important to protect the integrity of that number so that it cannot be duplicated," he says.

"For instance, if you have a virtual sculpture, you can geotag it so that it can only live on your patio. It doesn’t exist anywhere else. Although it is invisible, it has some of the traits of a physical object because it only exists in a certain space.

"There is a keychain that allows you to transfer that ownership or location to another place."

TMRW Gallery is compiling an exhibition for September, to coincide with the FNB Joburg Art Fair. It will feature contemporary artists, led by Wayne Barker, responding physically and digitally to old South African masterpieces from private collections, including Pierneef and Laubser.

"In a country where access and opportunity to see South African Old Masters is limited, it is always beneficial to make private collections public," Taljaard says.

"By showing the old work in conjunction with contemporary and new media works we are able to reflect on the past, the present and the future."