How gut feelings are as useful as ‘inner lawyer’ thoughts

This means that, as with creativity, your intuition can improve with experience.

In psychological literature, intuition is often explained as one of two general modes of thinking, along with analytic reasoning. Intuitive thinking is described as automatic, fast and subconscious.

Analytic thinking, on the other hand, is slow, logical, conscious and deliberate.

Many take the division between analytic and intuitive thinking to mean the two types of processing, or "thinking styles" are opposites, working in a see-saw manner.

However, a recent meta-analysis — an investigation where the impact of a group of studies is measured — has shown that analytic and intuitive thinking are typically not correlated and could happen at the same time.

So while it is true that one style of thinking probably feels dominant over the other in any situation — in particular analytic thinking — the subconscious nature of intuitive thinking makes it hard to determine exactly when it occurs, since so much happens under the bonnet of our awareness.

Indeed, the two thinking styles are in fact complementary and can work in concert. We regularly employ them together. Even groundbreaking scientific research may start with intuitive knowledge that enables scientists to formulate innovative ideas and hypotheses, which later can be validated through rigorous testing and analysis.

While intuition is seen as sloppy and inaccurate, analytic thinking can be detrimental as well. Studies have shown that overthinking can hinder our decision-making process.

In other cases, analytic thinking may simply consist of post-hoc justifications or rationalisations of decisions based on intuitive thinking. This occurs, for example, when we have to explain our decisions in moral dilemmas.

This effect has allowed some people to refer to analytic thinking as the "press secretary" or "inner lawyer" of intuition. We often don’t know why we make decisions, but we still want to have reasons for our decisions.

So should we just rely on our intuition, given that it aids our decision-making?

It’s complicated. Because intuition relies on evolutionarily older, automatic and fast processing, it also falls prey to misguidances, such as cognitive biases. These are systematic errors in thinking that can occur automatically.

Despite this, familiarising yourself with common cognitive biases can help you spot them in future: there are good tips about how to do that.

Similarly, since fast processing is ancient, it can sometimes be a little out of date. Consider, for example, a plate of doughnuts. While you may be attracted to eat them all, it is unlikely that you need this large an amount of sugars and fats. However, in the hunter-gatherers’ time, stocking up on energy would have been a wise instinct.

Thus, for every situation that involves a decision based on your assessment, consider whether your intuition has correctly assessed the situation. Is it an evolutionary old or new situation? Does it involve cognitive biases? Do you have experience or expertise in this type of situation?

If it is evolutionary old, involves a cognitive bias, and you don’t have expertise in it, then rely on analytic thinking. If not, feel free to trust your intuitive thinking.

It is time to stop the witch-hunt on intuition and see it for what it is: a fast, automatic, subconscious processing style that can provide us with very useful information that deliberate analysing can’t. We need to accept that intuitive and analytic thinking should occur together, and be weighed up against each other in difficult decision-making situations.

• Van Mulukom is a research associate in Psychology at Coventry University. This article first appeared on The Conversation .