Sterkfontein caves still yield clues to our family tree

"Is there anything left to find at Sterkfontein?" is a question Stratford says he is continually asked by both members of the public and even researchers.

Other sites like the Rising Star Cave system, where Homo naledi was recently found, are more in the public eye.

But Sterkfontein still has secrets to reveal.

Beyond the well-worn paths the tourists follow lies a labyrinth of tunnels and chambers, which scientists say are 90% unexplored. Getting there requires crawling through passage ways and climbing ladders, but it is here where Stratford and colleagues have made some interesting discoveries.

It was in the Milner chamber that an unusual fossilised finger bone was discovered.

The large finger is a mystery.

"The finger looks like nothing else we have seen before. It is bigger than our finger and more robust than our finger bone and much more heavily muscled. It really was quite a strong hominid that was using this," says Stratford, who adds that it is the largest hand bone of any hominin yet found in SA.

The suspicion is that the finger might have belonged to a Homo ergaster, a hominin considered to be on our branch of the family tree. Ergaster is believed to have lived between 1.4-million and 1.9-million years ago and is suspected to have been a sophisticated tool maker.

Also found in the same pit was a hominid tooth that might have belonged to an older species of hominid. The hope is that the pit will reveal more fossils that might help identify the species of those creatures.

What also excites the scientists about these finds is that they are associated with early stone tools. "We used to dig where other people have dug," says Stratford, "but now in every chamber we sampled we have found fossils and hominids."

How these fossils ended up in Sterkfontein probably had to do with flash floods that washed bodies into the entrances of the cave.

It has been argued that our earlier ancestors took advantage of the denser vegetation that grew around the opening of the caves. Besides using this thicker bush for shelter, it was here where they probably napped stone tools, which also ended up washed into the cave.

"We have no evidence of any of these hominids living in these caves," says Stratford.

But with excavating new places comes new challenges. In the Jacovec Cavern, the team is digging into the roof of the cave.

"This area is packed full of bones," says Stratford.

"So instead of focusing around the hominids, we are trying to build up the sequencing before and after the hominids, so we can place them in a changing environment," he says.

In the Silberberg grotto, where Clarke found Little Foot, is a section of the cave scientists are itching to start excavating.

It is known as the "very mysterious member three".

"Member three hasn’t been sampled yet but it is full of fossils," says Clarke.