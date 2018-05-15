Tom Wolfe, creator of the New Journalism and author of The Right Stuff, dies at 87

New York — Tom Wolfe, the ice-cream-suited dandy and prose provocateur who took a new mixture of journalism and literary techniques to mind-bending heights in works such as Radical Chic and The Right Stuff, has died. He was 87.

He died on Monday in a Manhattan hospital, in New York where he lived, according to the New York Times, citing his agent, Lynn Nesbit, who said Wolfe had been hospitalised with an infection.

A founding father of what became known as New Journalism, Wolfe added the terms "pushing the outside of the envelope" and "good ol’ boy" to the American lexicon. He branded the navel-gazing 1970s the "Me Decade" and dubbed high-flying Wall Street bond traders "Masters of the Universe" in his first work of fiction, The Bonfire of the Vanities.

His non-fiction work, most prominently in New York magazine and Esquire, followed a path laid in reporting by Gay Talese and Jimmy Breslin. Recalling a Breslin piece with admiration, Wolfe wrote in New York magazine in 1972: "There it was, a short story, complete with symbolism, in fact, and yet true-life, as they say."

These practitioners of the New Journalism — a term Wolfe said he didn’t like — considered novels the highest form of writing. In the early 1960s, Wolfe said, they stumbled on the realisation that journalism could be written to "read like a novel". "They never guessed for a minute that the work they would do over the next 10 years, as journalists, would wipe out the novel as literature’s main event," Wolfe recalled.

Fireworks of prose

His own writing was characterised by fireworks of words and punctuation marks to express exhilaration and a giddy sense of surprise.

His first magazine article, in 1963 for Esquire on the custom-car sub-culture, was called, "There Goes (Varoom! Varoom!) That Kandy-Kolored (Thphhhhhh!) Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby (Rahghhh!) Around the Bend (Brummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm) ......" It and other essays were collected in a 1965 book that Kurt Vonnegut reviewed for the New York Times: "Verdict: Excellent book by a genius who will do anything to get attention."

Marc Weingarten, in his 2005 book about the New Journalism, wrote: "By side-stepping conventional reporting and embracing prose that zinged and zoomed with the same gale force of the movements he was covering, Wolfe’s work embodied the dynamism of the culture itself."

It also inflamed a debate over the nature of literature and the boundaries of journalism.