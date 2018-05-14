Traditional food alone makes Venice worth visiting

Venetians joke that they can roam from bar to bar enjoying a drink because no one has to drive. From morning to evening customers frequent their favourite wine bars, called bacari, to enjoy an ombra — a small glass of wine — and a choice of savoury snacks.

Named cicchetti, these bite-sized eats range from a simple slice of salami, a serving of octopus or polpetti (meatballs), to tuna tartare with cocoa or brie with nettle sauce.

While some bacari offer a dazzling selection of cicchetti, others, like All’Arco, present a smaller number of traditional offerings. Located close to the Rialto market, All’Arco occupies a tiny room fitted with a marble bar counter and lace curtains at the windows.

All’Arco is well known to Venetians. The owners originated in Puglia, where the family had a vineyard. They migrated to Venice at the start of the 20th century, bringing their wine. The original owners’ grandson Francesco Pinto now runs All’Arco with his son Matteo.

From 11am a local clientele gather for a chat, a glass of local wine and a cicchetti or two. Platters of crostini jostled for attention on the bar. Some were layered simply with a slice of marinated anchovy or grilled aubergine, others with the house speciality, baccalà (salt cod). There were toppings of prosciutto and gorgonzola or bitter greens, and a superb combination of a gorgeous cheese, robiola, plus mushroom and truffle oil.