Transform or die! How architects are exploring adaptive cities

People had created a world they don’t know how to inhabit and find it difficult to adapt to sudden changes, she said. This required innovative thinking to avoid being overwhelmed by increasing social divisions.

"We aren’t separate from the environments we create. To be resilient we have to think and respond positively to change," Du Plessis said.

Sponsored by the South African Council for the Architectural Profession, the National Home Builders Registration Council, PPC and Boogertman + Partners, Architecture ZA18 offered a platform for engaging with ideas and solutions that are regenerative, adaptive and diverse — in discussion with some of the industry’s key thinkers and practitioners.

Gabriela Carrillo, selected Mexican architect of the year in the 2017 Women in Architecture Awards by The Architectural Review and the Architects Journal, said she had developed coping strategies because Mexico was always in crisis.

"It’s all about working with what you have and being as inclusive as possible while transforming. We are in constant dialogue between the contemporary and the original. It is important to take advantage of the old structure when thinking of renewal," she told delegates.

One of her projects was a court for a country where many people are incarcerated for decades without trial, often innocently. "It was about creating democracy for people who don’t have liberty," Carrillo said.

"The main difficulty was to adhere to strict security rules while at the same time suggesting a space that would give everyone a feeling of freedom and transparency."

She said that city spaces could transform social encounters. It would be especially valid in SA, which still had racially segregated living areas.

"We need to practise architecture that can evolve and embrace problems."

Carrillo said she was constantly aware that most people could not afford architects; only 7% of Mexico’s population used them. "We have to look at ways to do it economically by, for example, reminding people where they are."

In Mexico’s rural areas wood was freely available, yet people preferred to build with bricks and concrete.

"We can help build everyone’s dignity, which is part of creating wellness for everyone," she said. "Better-quality spaces are important, but we politicise space," she said.