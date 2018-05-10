It’s not all champagne and roses for mixed couples

She says among her clients are a mixed-race couple who moved from the Free State to Johannesburg. They claim that people used to stare at them and moving to Johannesburg strengthened their relationship because they were no longer regarded as deviant.

"In my practice the interracial couples that I have consulted say that they feel very comfortable in Johannesburg, but when they go to small towns people still stare at them," says Snyman.

She differentiates between looking and staring. Looking at an interracial couple when they walk past is a sign of curiosity. Staring might be perceived as being judgmental.

"I suppose it can also be that people are still not used to socialising with people from different races," Snyman says. "The less variety you’re exposed to, the more you are suspicious of people who are different."

Knee-jerk racism was never going to disappear overnight, despite the guidance from the democratic Constitution. The Prohibition of Mixed Marriages Act was signed into law in 1949 to prohibit all races from marrying each other. Since its repeal, society has taken up the role of suspicious policemen.

Research shows that multiracial contact thrives at universities and in workplaces. In recent times, white people have began forging careers at black-owned companies.

The growth of the black middle class has contributed to social cohesion as they moved into former white areas and either matched or overtook their new neighbours in the income stakes.

Research shows that the black middle class more than doubled from 1.7-million people in 2004 to 4.2-million in 2012. The white middle class shrank from 2.8-million in 2004 to 2.6-million in 2015.

Marginalised women yearning for middle-class lifestyles are likely to consider marrying across the race line if it provides opportunities to move up into a more affluent race groups.

Sociologists cite education and growing levels of affluence among previously marginalised race groups as key factors in the growing levels of multiracial contact. But it’s not all roses and champagne.