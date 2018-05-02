MARIKA SBOROS: The best foods for refuelling — and why sarmies and smoothies are off the list

Fitness trainers and nutrition specialists are quick to tell people what to eat before and during exercise. More so if they are preparing for extreme events, such as the Comrades Marathon or Iron Man.

What is eaten after training sessions is also important.

Don’t even think about store-bought smoothies, says Azza Motara, a "real-food" dietitian in private practice in Lakefield, Benoni. She defines real food as nutrient-dense, whole foods with zero or minimal human interference in production. This does not include foods with ingredient lists or labels touting various health benefits.

"Most store-bought smoothies are too high in sugar and other carbohydrates. You are better off making your own smoothies from scratch," she says, preferably with a protein base. They should be more green than fruity.

Motara says a few berries are fine in a smoothie as they are low in fructose (fruit sugar). She recommends fibrous green vegetables, such as kale, spinach and other leafy veggies.

She also advises that simple carbs be avoided, and not just after exercise. This includes pasta, white and brown rice and bread, including brown and whole wheat.

Motara says grains spike blood sugar and affect the gut microbiome. "You don’t need them. If you feel you need more complex carbs, go for small amounts of sweet potato. Otherwise vegetables are a quality source of bioavailable nutrient-dense carbs."

She tells her clients — elite athletes and lesser mortals — to choose real foods that best control blood sugar.

Australian fitness trainer Andre Obradovic agrees that real food is the best choice for after exercise. He says it provides preferential fuelling.

Obradovic is a US-trained triathlon and personal trainer as well as a nutrition and leadership coach. He was in Cape Town in February to speak at the launch of the Noakes Foundation’s Nutrition Network. The network runs nutrition training courses for doctors, dietitians and other health professionals.

Obradovic trains more than 18 hours a week so he takes post-exercise fuelling seriously. He says he chooses from the world’s healthiest, real foods. "Most people fuel incorrectly because they don’t plan."

Many athletes use quick-fix solutions, including protein powders. He is not opposed to such supplements.

"If you are fuelling on packaged foods and they work for you, then carry on," Obradovic says.

People who do not recover quickly after intense training sessions or sporting events, and people carrying excess weight or body fat, might want to think about what they can do to change those problems.