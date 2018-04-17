Exotic resort offers taste of island life in light-hearted and fun setting

To ensure a surge of interest is maintained, the Grand Gaube has made a huge effort to stand out from the "sea of sameness" that makes one luxurious resort on a beautiful white beach interchangeable with all the others.

"We had creative workshops with every team member to rethink the customer experience. The aim is to surprise and delight. We don’t want to be formal and stuffy, we want to be light-hearted and fun," Hagger says. "You have to provide value too, and that comes from having amazing service and experiences at the right price."

The revamp involves several South African companies that would also benefit from an upswing. They include interior designer Kelly Hoppen, who has introduced a light, bright atmosphere with stylish and quirky touches. The wines come from South African vineyards and the mattresses are designed and manufactured by an aeronautical engineer in Pretoria.

If the Grand Gaube does lure a four fold increase in South Africans, it will be well ahead of the curve of rising popularity for the island as a whole.

A few years ago Mauritius was overpriced and beset by expensive airfares and lost business to rivals like Thailand or Sri Lanka. In response, Air Mauritius increased flight frequencies from Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town and cut some prices. That encouraged a 7% rise in South African visitors to 112,129 in 2017, up from 104,834 in 2016. Yet that is still only 8.4% of overall arrivals, with most coming from Europe.

One sure-fire way to boost the numbers would be to attract SA’s black upper-and middle-class market.

Hagger says LUX* is keen to do that but needs to work out how. "We did a big campaign three years ago to try to stimulate more business from the black diamonds.

"We did programmes on consumer TV and invited black social media celebrities to do videos, but demand remains incredibly low. I’d say it’s less than 3% of the demand from SA and that’s something we’re eager to change. We’d love to see more diversity," he says.

Duma Travel CEO Themba Mthombeni agrees that an upswing in business confidence has triggered more travel plans.

"There’s no doubt that what Cosatu called ‘the investment strike’ — when people have a lot of money but are afraid to put it into the economy — is ending now [Cyril] Ramaphosa is president. People are feeling there’s going to be proper leadership and we are already seeing an increase in business activities."

But overly extravagant travel is being pared back, particularly in government departments, and Ramaphosa was recently spotted flying economy class on Safair.

The lack of black visitors to a serene island like Mauritius is not a pigmentation issue, Mthombeni argues. "It’s a class thing rather than a black and white thing. In SA you have a small fraction of people who have been exposed to money for a long period of time and most of them are white."

When people are wealthy enough to travel they want to experience places like London or New York, or cheaper but equally vibrant Bangkok. Then they may progress to seeking out architectural gems like Prague and Berlin as their travel aspirations grow and evolve.