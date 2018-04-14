Life

Are you sitting down? Well, don’t — it is even worse for you than you think

Researchers have found that high levels of activity do not mitigate the ‘harmful effects of sitting for extended periods’

14 April 2018 - 09:21 Claire Keeton
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Sitting too much is linked to thinning in a brain region critical to memory in middle-aged and older adults‚ a new study shows.

The researchers also found that high levels of activity do not mitigate the "harmful effects of sitting for extended periods".

Being very sedentary is bad for your metabolism and heart‚ raising the risk of heart disease‚ diabetes and early death‚ much like smoking‚ previous research has proved.

Researchers from the University of California in Los Angeles enrolled 35 people aged 45 years to 75 years in the study and asked them on average how many hours they spent sitting in the previous week and how active they were. They did not ask them if they took breaks during their sitting.

They did high-resolution MRI scans on each volunteer to look at the medial temporal lobe (MTL)‚ a brain region involved in making new memories. Thinning in this region precedes cognitive decline and dementia.

"Sedentary behaviour is a significant predictor of thinning of the MTL and physical activity‚ even at high levels‚ is insufficient to offset the harmful effects of sitting for extended periods‚" said biostatistician Prabha Siddarth‚ from the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behaviour at UCLA.

A recent big study of dementia — a decline in memory that hampers your ability to perform everyday tasks — found that older adults in the UK with "slower walking speeds" and who had a bigger decline in walking speeds over time appeared to have a greater risk of developing dementia than those who walked faster.

Data show sharp rise of cancers and chronic illnesses in SA

Discovery Health notes the growing number of members with more than one chronic disease
National
8 days ago

Herbex weight-loss claims are unsubstantiated, says ASA

The Advertising Standards Authority agrees with a consumer activist’s complaint about the Herbex product, Fat Attack
National
8 days ago

Antibiotic guidelines must be enforced in SA as world battles resistant bacteria

A study shows that Cape Town clinics, more often than not, get either the dosage, type or length of antibiotic treatment wrong
National
8 days ago

Inside the great R15bn medical aid swindle

Doctors, patients, brokers and syndicates are creaming off an estimated 10% of the more than R150-billion paid out every year
Business
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Are you sitting down? Well, don’t — it is even ...
Life
2.
Fringe festival: desert offers a blank canvas for ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
New malaria net shows promise against ...
Life
4.
Aston goes confidently on the hunt
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

There's little help available to ease the anxiety of jobless
Life

New vaccine could stop TB from becoming active, says Cape Town study
National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.