How grand hotels are making an expensive comeback

Restoring them is possible, though, thanks in part to 20% US federal income tax credit for the rehabilitation of historic properties — a provision that hoteliers were keen to cash in on before the current administration’s tax overhaul. Contrary to their fears, the policy remains in effect.

The Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Miami opened with a debauched New Year’s Eve gala in 1930 — in the middle of Prohibition — and never stopped partying.

Elizabeth Arden hosted Champagne-fuelled fashion shows by the pool. Winston Churchill took two poolside cabanas: one for painting and one for sleeping off hangovers. Frank Sinatra and other members of the Rat Pack saw it as a place to do whatever they wanted, far from prying eyes.

In March 2017, the Surf Club was reborn as a Four Seasons, with whitewashed rooms and a Champagne bar by Le Sirenuse, the Amalfi Coast mainstay, in the former clubhouse. A Thomas Keller restaurant is coming soon. But the five second-floor Cabana Studios would still be recognisable to their former occupants: Elizabeth Taylor, Tennessee Williams and Dean Martin.

Hotel Saranac on Lake Saranac, in New York state is the last survivor of 13 hotels that roared with life in the 1920s. It’s where feminists rallied in favour of Prohibition while speakeasy barmen slung cocktails to robber barons.

It took three years and $35m million to restore the hotel — that excited locals so much, they built a gigantic ice replica of it during their annual winter carnival. Now many of them come in for a Negroni in the great hall, which has a painted wooden ceiling inspired by Florence’s 14th-century Davanzati Palace. Guests can mail postcards from an original letterbox or sit around rooftop fire pits with views of the Hudson Valley, knowing they’re staying in one of the area’s original fireproof buildings.

The US Grant, in San Diego, was built as a tribute to the 18th president of the US, but that’s not why such subsequent heads of state as Woodrow Wilson and John F Kennedy loved to stay at this icon.

They came for the unparallelled glitz and five-star hospitality. It was so popular with commanders-in-chief that a radio station was added to the hotel for national broadcasts. Their presence didn’t stop the fun, though. During Prohibition, the hotel’s co-owner used connections in Mexico to smuggle in alcohol via underground tunnels built to bring salt water from the bay to the hotel’s Turkish and Moroccan baths.