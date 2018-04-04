MARIKA SBOROS: Boxing workouts can help bring about fighting fitness in the urban warrior

If you fancy learning to "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee", a new fitness craze could be just up your alley. Virgin Active launched a boxing routine at its 70 gyms across SA in March.

Virgin’s home-grown fitness routine is titled Rumble, Bring The Thunder. It appears to be a knockout with fans, figuratively speaking. The name takes inspiration from the iconic Rumble in the Jungle boxing match in Kinshasa, Zaire, as the Democratic Republic of the Congo was known then, on October 30 1974. That event pitted US undefeated world heavyweight champion George Foreman against challenger and former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali.

Ali is the source of the famous "float like a butterfly" quote he used to describe the efficacy of his fighting skills. No one gave him much chance of winning against the 25-year-old Foreman. Ali was 35, no longer floating. But the man known as the Louisville Lip for his way with words – not only when taunting opponents – beat the odds and won by a knockout in the eighth round.

Virgin developed Rumble after noticing that many of its club members were going to boxing classes elsewhere, says trainer Ceri Hannan.

"We wanted to bring our unique boxing experience to them to create a more inclusive gyming experience."

Virgin developed Rumble in conjunction with kickboxing coach and undefeated former SA professional bantam and featherweight kickboxing champ Josh Cassius Cloete.

Hannan is fulsome in praise of Cloete’s vision. Rumble is "not your average fitness class", he says. Cloete created it to consist of nine rounds of group boxing-inspired high-intensity interval training over 69 minutes. A workout includes skipping, jabbing and punching with bag work.

Sessions include the fitness instructor’s movement of the day. That may be "high-knees", a high-intensity cardiovascular exercise that gets the blood pumping, activates the core and strengthens legs.

Or it might be a burpee, a squat thrust, full-body exercise used in strength and aerobic training. Burpees have a reputation as the most efficient exercise known to humankind.

Whatever the movement, it’s the most intense part of a Rumble class and requires a sweat towel at the ready.

A DJ and a specially selected music playlist sets Rumble apart from the rest. It becomes an added, energetic draw card to "bring the thunder" to your training, Hannan says. In effect, Rumble allows participants to train like boxers without taking any contact, he adds.

The no-contact rule is important. It can be intimidating to people to think of voluntarily exposing themselves to an exercise routine that involves dodging punches.