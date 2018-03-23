Life

A toast to Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky, winner of two ‘world champion’ awards

23 March 2018 - 17:05 Dave Chambers
Andy Watts. Picture: SUPPLIED
Andy Watts. Picture: SUPPLIED

South African wines and brandies often win global recognition. Whiskies‚ not so much. But the country’s only commercial whisky distillery — in the small town of Wellington‚ in the Western Cape — snagged two "world champion" awards in London on Thursday.

Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky was named the best grain whisky and its creator‚ Andy Watts‚ was chosen as the best distiller/blender at the Icons of Whisky awards.

"Receiving these two world titles in one night is the most humbling experience of my 34-year career in the whisky industry‚" said Watts‚ a former professional cricketer.

The awards‚ hosted annually by the UK’s Whisky Magazine‚ attracted entries from distilleries in Scotland‚ Ireland‚ the US‚ Japan and elsewhere‚ and Watts said the two prizes he received proved that South Africa had "overcome ... the perception that only traditional whisky-producing countries can be taken seriously".

"Our industry in SA is only 40 years old‚ and although we’ve had many hurdles along the way, we have become innovative in our approach to manage our unique, warmer climate‚ found creative ways to use homegrown raw material to our best advantage, and constantly strive for crafting exceptional whiskies."

Born in the UK‚ Andy visited SA in the 1980s to coach cricket‚ and was approached by then Stellenbosch Farmers’ Winery (now Distell) to train in Scotland on whisky production.

In 1991, he moved the company’s whisky production to the James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington‚ where he developed Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky over a decade before it was released in 2009 as the first to be made with South African maize.

It was first named the world’s best grain whisky in 2013‚ and has received gold and double gold at all the major international whisky competitions.

Local plants make for a taste adventure

The team brews botanical tinctures, bitters, syrups, vermouths and shrubs using only local produce, writes Tarah Darge
Life
8 days ago

BACKSTORY: Master distiller Andy Watts

We question Andy Watts, Distell, master distiller: Three Ships Whisky & Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky
Money & Investing
15 days ago

Marketing trends in the premium alcohol category

Heathier choices and looking good on social are also important for consumers
News & Insights
17 days ago

Whisky you need to buy right now

Highland Park 10-year-old Viking Scars is just bloody nice. And it seems as if it was custom-made for a summer’s day
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
A toast to Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky, winner of ...
Life
2.
Nissan working on an array of electrified ...
Companies
3.
Joburg festival: Africa, the one source of ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Ford and Mahindra to develop mid-size and compact ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.