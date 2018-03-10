Flu is all around us, it’s everywhere we go

Paris — On a March morning 100 years ago, a soldier in Kansas reported to the infirmary with a fever, muscle aches, and a sore throat. By lunchtime, records state, dozens had joined him, stricken with what would become known as the Spanish Flu.

Within months, the virus infected a third of the world’s population and killed as many as 100-million people.

It could happen again.

While the scale of the 1918-19 flu epidemic remains unparalleled, another pandemic is inevitable, experts say. Given the limitations of available drugs, flu-triggered respiratory diseases can claim up to 650,000 lives, even in a non-pandemic year.

About a third of people infected have no symptoms, but some 3-million to 5-million fall severely ill with the flu every year, a heavy economic burden in terms of medical care and lost productivity.

Why does this common and familiar virus remain a threat after decades of study and massive medical advances that have eradicated the smallpox virus and severely hamstrung malaria and polio?

"Influenza A is the archetypal shapeshifter," according to molecular virology professor Jonathan Ball of the UK’s University of Nottingham. This is the species that causes most human outbreaks.